Two candidates are running to represent Minnesota’s District 47A in the state House of Representatives. Incumbent state Rep. Jim Nash will face off against political newcomer Arlan Brinkmeier at the polls on Nov. 3.
Sun Patriot Newspapers asked each candidate the same questions, and here are their unedited responses:
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Brinkmeier: I believe in a representative democracy our legislature should reflect our society and I believe blue collar working people are currently under represented at our Capitol.
Nash: I think that the experience that I have from my professional life and from my elected life gives me the ability to bring pragmatic and creative solutions for the district and state.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Brinkmeier: Being new to politics I bring a fresh perspective to seemingly intractable issues. New and creative solutions are needed to solve the unprecedented list of challenges and opportunities facing our district and state.
Nash: Experience and vision. I have been in the office for 3 terms now, two terms in the majority and one in the minority. In both the majority and minority, I have been able to get bills passed that help our county and state, and work on issues that are important to all Minnesotans. I have been told by people of diverse ideological perspectives that they appreciate the thoughtfulness I bring to the office that I serve in and that while we don’t always agree, they know that I listen, communicate with them, and that my door is open to them to meet.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Brinkmeier: Ever increasing healthcare cost’s affect everyone. Even with the best insurance prescription drug prices can be unaffordable. I will work to put in place pricing gouging and surprise billing protections for consumers.
Nash: When we return in January, we will be looking at a significant deficit of at least $4.3 billion dollars or more. This is going to require a steady fiscal hand to make things work. In my time as a business owner and executive and as Mayor I dealt with a significant budget challenge. We will have to look at ways to shrink the cost of government, and there will be difficult discussions ahead that also require dynamic solutions. I have the experience and background to be a significant voice in the creation of these solutions their implementation.
Question 4: How would you work to overcome partisan roadblocks that hinder legislation at the state level?
Brinkmeier: I am running on the DFL ticket but I will represent everyone in the district. What is good for our district and Minnesota is more important than what is good for my party or my political future. No person or party has a monopoly on good ideas and there is more than one way to solve a problem. I will be a pragmatic and bipartisan legislator.
Nash: By doing the things that I already have. In the minority I have voted for and helped make better bills that have become law. I also have been the chief author of legislation that saves that state millions of dollars by utilizing Cloud Computing. I authored and ushered through the process this bill and it will save the state millions over time and sets the stage for more modernization in MN. There are other examples of just this sort of thing and I am proud to have worked in a bipartisan manner on important issues on behalf of Minnesota.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Brinkmeier: My experience in Sales, not only influencing people to make sales but building long term relationships by understanding peoples and business’s needs, moving roadblocks and building consensus to get things done.
Nash: As I said earlier that my time in the Legislature, as Mayor of Waconia, a senior executive in the business world have given me experiences and skills that have been critical to becoming very effective in St. Paul. I’ve been on the GOP leadership team since my second term, was asked by the Governor to serve on a Blue-Ribbon Task force for IT and am known as an effective agent of change and a commonsense legislator that looks for solutions first. This makes me the most qualified person and worth re-electing to the office to represent the people of 47A.
