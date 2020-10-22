Two candidates are seeking to represent Carver County District 5 on the Carver County Board of Commissioners. Longtime incumbent Jim Ische opted to retire from the position rather than seek re-election, with commercial lender and company vice-president John P. Fahey facing off against natural produce farmer Mark Willems to fill the seat.
Each candidate was asked the same questions by Sun Patriot Newspapers, and here are their responses:
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Fahey: I would like to continue to serve the County as I have done for the last 30+ years. A Commissioner is responsible for overseeing the county’s management and administration, representing county interests at the state and federal level, participating in long range planning, and managing the county budget and finances. I will bring the skill set, educational background, leadership skills, along with my 17 years of banking experience and small business ownership to fill the commissioner role and responsibilities.
Willems: My reason for seeking this position is I want to continue to serve my community beyond the Township level. I want to do my part to keep Carver County the great place it is to live, raise a family and earn a living. I also want to ensure our Ag Heritage is preserved, while allowing our cities to grow. Based on my experience on the Dahlgren Township Board, Carver County Planning Commission & Board of Adjustments, Extension Committee and Historical Society (all in leadership roles), I believe I have the leadership and experience to serve the County very well.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Fahey: Experience, Leadership and Service! Currently, I chair the County Planning Commission. I serve on the CDA Board, served on the CC Park Board, Board of Adjustments and have been involved in the 2020, 2030, and 2040 County Comprehensive plans. As former Mayor of NYA and school board member, I have been exposed to complex, multi-million-dollar budgets and have gained the experience to comprehend the $171MM County Budget. As a parent and a working professional in banking with a B.S. and MBA degree in Business Administration, I feel the foundation has been built to understand the county’s complex and changing issues.
Willems: My experience and leadership that I have gained while serving on the aforementioned boards and other committees has given me the tools to be serve successfully on the County Board. All the roles mentioned above are among my current positions. Another quality that distinguishes me from my opponent is my willingness to make tough decisions and follows the rules even when it is not popular. I will always put the county’s interest ahead of my own.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Fahey: Over the next 10 years, the critical opportunities facing the County will be managing growth, preserving our prime agricultural land, and completing transportation initiatives. I would support the land use polices of concentrating the growth into the cities and preserving our rich ag history with the preservation of the “one building, per 40 acres, lot eligibility” model. The completion of the 4-lane expansion of Hwy 212 from Carver to NYA will provide safety and capacity enhancements. It will take strong leadership to work with State representatives and other government officials to ensure Carver County receives the attention that is warranted.
Willems: During my time campaigning and visiting with many people, one of the most common concerns I have heard is public safety. With the social unrest seen in many cities, some fear this may seep into Carver County. My answer to their concerns is to make sure we properly fund the Sheriff’s Department to make sure they have the resources and personnel to keep Carver County safe. Public safety is the #1 responsibility of any elected official and I will always remember that.
Question 4: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Fahey: 11 years on the CC Planning Commission has exposed me to multiple County issues and concerns. Serving as Chair of this commission, I have provided the leadership through complex issues and challenges. Serving on the CDA board I have helped manage the complex housing needs and challenges facing our County. Serving on the County’s Park Board and Board of Adjustments, I have led multiple discussions on a variety of topics. As former Mayor of NYA, a #108 School board member and chief negotiator for two teacher contracts, I have gained valuable knowledge and direct experience dealing with complex budgets, taxation, bonding, and personnel issues.
Willems: My life experiences have given me the tools needed to serve as a County Commissioner. This includes 32 years of marriage, self employment in several business during my adult life including construction and farming, my many years in leadership roles on the previously mentioned boards. In all of these cases, I have learned how to budget, manage relationships, meet deadlines, be the leader that other look to in challenging times, work under pressure and respond to urgent issues. These qualities all add up to me being the best qualified candidate for this position.
