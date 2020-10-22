Four candidates are seeking to fill the two at-large seats on the Hamburg City Council. Incumbent and mechanical integrity coordinator Tim Tracy is aiming to hold onto his seat while facing challenges from operations support professional Jessica Weber and counselor and social worker Kayleen Weverka. Anthony Van Haften is also on the ballot, but did not respond to this Q&A.
Each candidate was asked the same questions by Sun Patriot Newspapers. Here are their unedited responses:
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Tracy: I want to maintain the progress we’ve made as a city in maintaining and adding infrastructure in a fiscally responsible manner.
Weber: Being on city council would be a way for me to help give back to the community. I want to do my part to help ensure that Hamburg has the opportunities to grow and remain the great community it is to live.
Weverka: Last year I met with current council and ended up disappointed. Rather than gripe about it, I intend to be the change I’d like to see. I’d like to be a voice for the average person. I’ve worked hard my whole life to achieve goals and it would be a joy to see others living their best life. My husband is on the Hamburg Fire Department. As the wife of a fire fighter I am additionally invested in our community.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Tracy: Since I’m the only candidate running for re-election, I feel like I have a good handle on the current issues facing the city. I have a proven and good working relationship with city staff, fellow council members and the mayor.
Weber: I have lived in Hamburg for 30 years; I have grown up here, married here, currently reside here and plan to stay for many more years. I am passionate about this community and I want to help develop a strong future for our community and the future generations who call this home.
Weverka: I think the biggest difference between me, and the candidates, is that I did not grow up in Hamburg. I moved here 3 ½ years ago and I consider it one of the best life decisions I ever made. I love and respect for our city from a different place than having it be the only thing I know. This offers me a unique perspective on how to continue to help Hamburg prosper.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Tracy: Keeping taxes reasonable while maintaining the city’s infrastructure. I wouldn’t change anything at this point as this is a priority for the current council, mayor and city staff.
Weber: I think the biggest issue facing the city in the next year will be seeing the impacts of COVID-19. Currently many things are up in the air with how much support small towns will received from the government. I want to help ensure that our taxes stay affordable and do not increase and drive residents and businesses out of town. I would like to see Hamburg continue to I am ready to learn more of the issues the city is facing and feel that I can be a great resource to help sort through them efficiently and productively.
Weverka: I firmly support a person’s ability to live life they way they want to, if no one else is getting hurt by that process. This line of thinking spills over into many city council decisions including property, community, and finance. I believe the current most pressing issues are taxes and public safety. I would consider myself fiscally conservative. I would look to work with other council members always ensuring that any decisions made with taxes be necessary, balanced, and within budget. The safety and wellbeing of Hamburg’s residents should always be on the forefront of decision making.
Question 4: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Tracy: Working in the mechanical integrity field for over 15 years I have seen what happens when aging facilities/equipment aren’t t properly maintained. A dollar saved (or spent frivolously) today can often lead to five spent tomorrow and cities as small as Hamburg simply can’t afford to operate like that.
Weber: I have a background in preparing and obtaining to budgeting numbers. I am a hard worker; I am passionate and take action to get things done.
Weverka: I have been a voting board member for sports leagues and a leader in many community programs. In the same respect I am not an incumbent. I have never held a city council position and I believe this offers me the ability to provide new insight and fresh ideas rather than getting ‘stuck’ in old routines that may not be best for our city. My professional position requires frequent life changing decisions. This experience has allowed me to learn to how to look at the bigger picture and vocalize my opinions while considering the needs of others.
