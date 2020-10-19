Three candidates are running for two seats on the Mayer City Council.
Incumbent Etienne (Tice) Stieve-McPadden will be running against USPS clerk Chad Heldt and Larry Millender.
Their responses are listed below.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Heldt: I decided to run for council to be more involved in the community that I have called home my entire life. I hope to make a difference while maintaining Mayer’s small town charm.
Millender: I think that it is always good to have new faces and fresh ideas. The current city council and mayor has not changed much the last 4-6 years and they do not recognize that the citizens and residents of Mayer are the customers of the city administration. The citizens should be recognized and treated as such. I feel that if the citizens ARE heard, there is no transparency on actions taken with the current regime.
Stieve- McPadden: I decided to seek re-election to the Mayer City Council based on my continued desire to stay active in my community. The City, as always, is in the process of developing and improving the policies and amenities that make this a safe and sound community to live in and I am happy to do the research needed and be a part of making decisions that benefit the community as a whole.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Heldt: I’m in constant communication with community members and business owners on the wants and needs in the community. Working local myself, gives me the opportunity to “stay in the know” of events.
Millender: I will listen and represent every citizen of Mayer by letting their concerns be known. I will make decisions on how to vote based on the majority, not my personal agenda or feelings. I will always keep the citizens, who are the customers of the city, at the forefront of any decision as it pertains to governance i.e., taxes, ordinances, etc. I will weigh how it will affect the day-to-day lives of the citizens who live and work here.
Stieve- McPadden: I would say the biggest difference between myself and the other candidates running for Council is my many years of dedication to this City, and my knowledge of the historic decisions the Mayer City Council has been involved with since before I was elected 12 years ago. With a fairly new Administrator, new employees, projects that we are already in the process of and ongoing infrastructure plans I feel experienced officials that understand our system are a great benefit to have on the Council and are also in the best interest of the residents.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Heldt: Of course the most pressing issues are always keeping taxes low and manageable. But I also believe a pressing issue is clarity. Putting more information out there so residents understand why i.e. my water bill is so high or why did my water bill go up. The answer is because Mayer actually has one of the most state of the art water treatment facilities. The fact remains Mayer is in need of a new well. With new growth in Mayer should stifle the cost to each household for such projects.
Millender: I think the most pressing issue is taxes. They have risen the last few years at an alarming rate. Included in that, is what the citizens of Mayer are paying for water and sewer. I am not referring to the county or school district portion, just the city’s portion. I have not seen services increase or improve to match the justification in the alarming rise of taxes. At the rate it is going, Mayer’s current leaders will soon out-tax the feasibility to move here, live or work.
Stieve- McPadden: One of the issues I feel most passionately about has always been the financial health of the City of Mayer, its business community, and our residents. I address this issue as I always have; by making decisions concerning policy and improvements that will benefit the businesses and the residents in the most feasible financial way possible. Whether that be by revising current policy, developing new policies, or investing in our future wisely, I make decisions by spending a fair amount of time understanding all the variables and then educating myself to make responsible but necessary decisions for our community.
Question 4: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Heldt: I currently do not have a political background but am looking forward to serving our community. Living and working in this community gives me great insight to the potential of what Mayer’s future could hold.
Millender: I have worked for governments, small and large, both as a professional and as an elected city councilman for the City of Waconia. I have the experience, knowledge, and background of how local government works and operates on a day-to-day basis. I have no hidden or personal agenda. I have a desire and an investment in this community. I want to see businesses thrive and residents who can afford to live here. Mayer has the potential to be a thriving community that has a lot to offer its citizens and visitors. I would like to help guide and facilitate tapping into that potential.
Stieve- McPadden: My qualifications include a lifetime of serving Mayer through various organizations and committees. I have been honored to serve in the following ways: Zion Lutheran School Board, Mayer Club for Kids, Jaycees, Baseball Club, Rising Community Festival, City Council, Park Board, Personnel Committee, Acting Mayor, Planning Commission, Community Education, and Mayer Fire Station Building Committee. I’ve been blessed to have been a part of the development and implementation of MANY, MANY great projects and events that have provided the residents and our youth not only a great place to visit, but a great community to live in. I’m grateful for the opportunity.
