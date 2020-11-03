Last updated 11:52 p.m., 11/3/2020
With a record number of Minnesota voters casting ballots in the 2020 – mainly by mail or early, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – the following election tallies for contested races are considered preliminary.
COUNTY
In Carver County’s District 5 commissioner race, John Fahey defeated Mark Willems with 51.8 percent of the vote to Willems' 47.8 percent.
COLOGNE
In Cologne’s contested city council race, Sarah Bruss defeated Nathan Kells, 50.9 percent to 47.8 percent.. Cologne incumbent mayor Matt Lein ran unopposed; and in the city’s special city council election, Rachel Lenzen ran unopposed.
HAMBURG
In Hamburg's city council race, incumbent Tim Tracy retained his seat with 36 percent of the vote. Tracy was joined in victory by Jessica Weber, who garnered 33.6 percent of the vote. Anthony Van Haften (17.5 percent) and Kayleen Weverka (12.3 percent) also ran.
Doran Brahee ran unopposed for the mayor's post.
MAYER
In Mayer, incumbent mayor Mike Dodge defeated challenger Adam David Jones, with Dodge claiming 70.3 percent of the vote to Jones’ 28.7 percent.
In the city council race, incumbent Etienne (Tice) Stieve-McPadden is behind challengers Chad Heldt and Larry Millender in the race for the two open council slots. Heldt garnered 40.1 percent of the vote, Millender took 29.6 percent, and Stieve-McPadden claimed 29.2 percent.
NEW GERMANY
In New Germany, Steve Van Lith ran unopposed for mayor; and Ty Turnquist and Shirley Jaeger ran unopposed for city council. In the city’s special election for city council, Kevin Grove and Thomas Mielke ran unopposed.
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA
In Norwood Young America, incumbent mayor Carol Lagergren ran unopposed; and Alan Krueger and Michael McPadden ran unopposed for city council.
WACONIA
In Waconia, Steve Hebeisen and Randall Sorensen defeated Steve Hebeisen in the Ward 1 city council race, 51.7 to 48 percent. In the Ward 2 race, Carl Pierson defeated incumbent Charles Erickson, 66 to 33.1 percent.
Incumbent mayor Kent Bloudek ran unopposed, as did Peter Leo in the city council special election.
WATERTOWN
In Watertown, Adam Pawelk and Dan Schuette claimed spots on the city council, respectively garnering 43.4 and 29.9 percent of the vote. Erik Weaver (26 percent) also ran.
Incumbent mayor Steve Washburn ran unopposed.
ISD 110
In the Waconia school district’s hotly contested school board race, Alycia Myers and Luke DeBoer took two open seats with 19.1 and 18.2 percent of the vote, respectively. Incumbent Dana Geller retained her seat with 17.8 percent of the vote. Mark Murphy (16.1 percent), Seth Waterhouse (14 percent) and Amanda Hayford (14 percent) also ran.
The district also has an operating levy request before voters, with 50.3 percent supporting the measure and 49.6 percent opposed.
ISD 111
In the Watertown-Mayer board of education race, Jim Burns (24.2 percent), Heidi Guetzkow (22.3 percent), Katy Jo Danielson (20.5 percent), and Josh Guetzkow (19.5 percent) all earned spots on the board. Darrel Bimburg (13 percent) also ran.
STATE
In Minnesota Senate District 47, Republican Julia Coleman defeated DFL candidate Addie Miller, 57.6 to 42.3 percent.
In Minnesota House District 47A, incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Nash defeated DFL challenger Arlan Brinkmeier, 67.3 to 32.6 percent.
