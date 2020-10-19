There are three seats opening for the Cologne City Council and two candidates are running this year. Incumbent Sarah Bruss and incumbent Nathan Kells are both running once again to retain their seats.
Their responses to the question will be listed below. Bruss did not respond to this Q&A.
Question 1: What prompted you to seek election (or re-election) to office?
Kells: I am proud to currently be on the Cologne City Council! I understand that the decisions I make over the next four years will have a profound effect on the physical, economic and social identity of our community. I was born and raised in a small farming community in western Minnesota and have a great affinity for the importance of community and personal connections. My husband and I love Cologne! We have settled in and made it our home. We are active in the Cologne Lions Club and I have recently been elected to the Cologne Academy School Board.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Kells: I would like to remain a council member because Cologne is at a critical crossroads, and I feel it can benefit from my experience and the proven leadership. I have met many amazing citizens of Cologne and care deeply about our future. I would currently like to see improvements at VFW Park, street lights in the parking lot adjacent to Cologne Academy, a street light at the on-ramp of 212 west and 36, continuation of the current infrastructure project, city road improvements, local Farmers Market, Cologne Bee Colony, artsy crosswalks, a city history tour and downtown revitalization.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Kells: The current infrastructure project (Phase 2) is scheduled for next summer. I personally found that not being more involved with the onsite process during Phase 1 had created issues. My goal is to ensure that the community members are taken care of during the upcoming Phase 2 process.
Question 4: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Kells: I have lived in large and small cities. As the city grows, I will strive to keep the unique spirit of Cologne strong! I know the importance of thoughtfully considering industry, growth, accessibility and what the citizens of Cologne would enjoy in our own backyard.
