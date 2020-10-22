Two candidates are seeking the open spot on the Waconia City Council representing Ward 2. Incumbent and financial planner Charles Erickson is looking to fend off a challenge from Waconia High School teacher Carl Pierson.
Each candidate was asked the same questions by Sun Patriot Newspapers. Here are their unedited responses:
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Erickson: I have served two terms on the City Council, and have worked with the other members to improve the city’s financial situation, manage growth, and encourage business development. I believe that my experience on the Council and in my full-time profession are valuable in managing the city government going forward.
Pierson: A growing number of citizens have expressed frustration that they aren’t being listened to. If elected, I won’t bother people with the “boring stuff”, but when an issue comes to the council that could impact people’s property, their pocketbook, or the landscape of our community, I will be committed to engaging with our residents to ask for their input. That is how I will ensure the vote I cast will be representative of what our residents want.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Erickson: I believe that my prior experience in all aspects of City Council business, my education in finance, and prior military leadership experience separate me from my opponent.
Pierson: I don’t think of myself as running “against” anyone. I am running FOR something. In conversations with residents and through social media posts, I have communicated how I would serve Waconia on the council. I intend to keep my focus on continuing to share that message.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Erickson: Waconia is a growing community, both in new housing and in business development. There are new issues that come up frequently with how we manage that growth. During my time on the Council, we have made numerous decisions to provide fair and efficient solutions for new housing and businesses. I will address these issues the way I always have, by thoroughly studying the questions and precedents, and working to arrive at an acceptable solution.
Pierson: Most residents probably haven’t reviewed the city’s capital improvement plan, however a quick glance makes it clear we have some very expensive projects planned in the near future. These plans have the potential to impact property taxes in a significant way. I would use my platform on the council to inform the community about these proposals and their cost, then cast a vote based on the feedback I receive. If people consider the projects a worthwhile use of their tax dollars, so be it. My top priority is making sure our council is responsive to the residents we represent.
Question 4: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Erickson: I have an MBA in Finance and am a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), which gives me valuable insight into financial issues and how to resolve them. My prior military experience, including tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, has provided me with strong leadership skills and experience. My previous service on the City Council gives me important knowledge on how to guide the city in the next few years.
Pierson: My time on the Waconia Park Board and the Carver County Sheriff’s Citizen Advisory Council help, but my 20 years as a high school government teacher have probably done more to prepare me for the council. I regularly interact with hundreds of parents and students. I think all would confirm I am eager to engage in meaningful discussion about important issues. I also genuinely value the viewpoint of others. I am approachable, accessible, and visible in our community. People know I will listen to what they have to say, respond promptly, and do everything I can to help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.