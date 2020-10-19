The City of Mayer has two candidates running for mayor this year.
Incumbent Michael Dodge will be facing off against account manager Adam D. Jones.
Their responses are listed below.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Dodge: I’m very passionate and committed to serving our community. I’ve successfully demonstrated that I have the skills needed to be an effective leader. I will objectively evaluate every issue and make unbiased decisions based on what is best for the residents of our city. I believe that I can continue to provide innovative solutions which will enable positive enhancements throughout the city.
Jones: To help the community of Mayer. We are “small-town America”, I want to ensure that path for us continues.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Dodge: Experience! I was first elected to serve Mayer in the 2006 election and have been actively involved in improving our city since. I have successfully lead Mayer through an economic recession, two state of emergencies, city administration transitions, favorable lawsuit mediation, implementation of long-range planning, union contract negotiations, and a pandemic. Since I was first elected, I have lowered our city tax rate from 76.0% to 49.35%.
Jones: I am the right candidate for Mayor because I have always had a desire to help people. For example, to help my immediate family and the Coldwater Crossing neighborhood during the outbreak of uncertainty with COVID-19 in the latter half of March, I helped coordinate “window walks” through our Facebook Group with certain themes for children to look for as families went about their daily walks, St. Patty’s Day, Animals, were a couple themes we had. The reception by the neighborhood was positive and helped get our minds off, if for even briefly, the crisis at hand
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Dodge: I won’t spend too much time convincing you that I should be elected because I will maintain unnecessary spending, balance the budget, lower taxes and embrace transparency because those are obvious expectations that all city leaders should accomplish. The biggest pressing issue at this time for Mayer is the much needed replacement of our current fire station. This project has been thoroughly examined and I will continue to support a fire station that maintains a balance between firefighter safety and needs and statutory city dept ratio that must be preserved.
Jones: The city of Mayer is projected to have a population of around 2,366 for the 2020 Census; a 35% increase from 2010 census data. With growth comes a need for change and I know the discussion for a new fire department has been hotly debated for years. August of this year the city council had voted to approve $2.8M in budget for this new facility. As your mayor it would be my duty to closely monitor the development and construction and ensure the city of Mayer does not spend what it does not need. Stay within or below budget!
Question 4: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Dodge: I’ve had the privilege to serve as mayor (6 years) and city council member (3 ½ years), for the city of Mayer, and have successfully demonstrated the skills needed for effective leadership. I’ve also served on the EDA, Planning Commission, Mayer Community for a Lifetime Commission, Fire Board, Carver County Leaders Committee, Personnel Committee, Fire Department liaison, Public Works Committee, Park and Recreation Commission. I look forward to continuing to serve the residents of Mayer and I want to thank you for your vote and entrusting me to lead our city.
Jones: Over the last 7 years at my employer, they have trusted me with communicating vital company information within my job functions by training new and existing employees; they have sent me domestically and internationally with grand success. In doing this I have relied on effective communication and transparency to my senior leadership and to my colleagues. There is not much of a difference when facilitating a city, effective communication and transparency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.