During the COVID-19 outbreak, under guidance from state and federal authorities, local officials have made the following decisions:
1. Waconia schools and ISD 110 will suspend classes from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. Instruction will resume on Monday, March 30. This includes student activities and athletics and all Community Education services. Kids’ Company will be open only for the children of emergency workers and first responders.
2. The City of Waconia has closed the Waconia Ice Arena and Safari Island, effective March 15.
This list is incomplete and will be updated as more closures are announced and the impact is felt more widely across our communities. Please check back for further information.
