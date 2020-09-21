The Carver County Commissioners held a meeting on September 1 to discuss a few different items. One of the first was Child Support Awareness Month, presented by Kate Probert Fagundes, income support department manager. Another big item was to accept $86,000 as part of the CARES Act for the 2020 Elections.
Governor Tim Walz proclaimed that August should be known going forward as Child Support Awareness Month, which on a county level means that August would be recognize the efforts of the teams helping the children of the county. Probert’s team is one of many of them working with families.
“Child Support programs are for children and families to have the chance to sustain and invest in children and their future education,” said Probert.
Throughout the state, over $500 million were invested in child support programs, and in Carver County, for every dollar spent, over three were returned to the county to invest in their own programs. Carver County is one of the top performing counties in the state, according to Probert. Parents around the community are happy to invest in the future of children around Carver County, which helps support the 1800 families that work with Probert’s team.
These programs help families in a number of ways, from basic financial support to development assistance programs created by the county. It’s not just Health and Human Services working to support the families, either. Several departments throughout the county have various programs and work together. The Sheriff’s Department, Foster Care, and more team up to help in whatever way they can.
“We’re working on helping families towards work,” said Probert. “We’ve established a specific program by dedicating a consultant find employment for a child support parent.”
That works includes anything and everything available, custodial to office, with the environment of the child accounted for in the decision making. The hope is to help the parent get and keep a job. They even work with the courts to ensure equal treatment for families with multiple children, especially if their children were born in different counties.
“I want to thank our amazing child support to team for leading to long lasting support for our children in the county,” said Probert.
With that information on hand, the county unanimously approved the motion to proclaim August Child Support Awareness Month.
The big item on the agenda was the acceptance of $86,000 from the CARES Act to help prepare for the 2020 Elections. David Frischmon, property and finance director, presented this topic to the commissioners. The funding is part of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) from the CARES fund.
The money is, for the most part, being divided among cities and townships for voting purposes. The exact divisions can be found on the County’s website, but the range is from $481 to Hancock Township to $11,000 to Chanhassen.
The purpose of the money is twofold. The first is to help support local election spaces by helping them provide the necessary sanitary products and equipment for social distancing. The money will also go help with communication of these requirements to communities. The other is to help support absentee voting, which will likely see an increase this year. This includes helping provide printing, postage, and staff for facilitating this increase.
The acceptance of the $86,000 from HAVA for the 2020 Elections was unanimously accepted by the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.