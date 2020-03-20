Carver County Commissioners held a meeting on March 3 to discuss a few items. The first was a discussion regarding a home extended business accessory use for a possible watercraft restoration business in Hollywood Township. Continuing the theme of water-related items was a discussion regarding the Metropolitan mosquito control to update the board on their activities from 2019.
The home business accessory in Hollywood Township has been recommended by the township already and is recommended approval by the Planning Commission. The property would consist of the home as well as the business, which would be a watercraft restoration business. While the business won’t have scheduled hours just yet, with only the applicant Michelle DeMist and her family as employees, it would be a local business for water-loving residents to go.
Aaron Stubbs, land management senior planner, presented the item to the board. A few changes were made to allow better access to the business by the Public Works Department by the county, though those changes were made before the meeting and not stated.
As this was a simple item, the board approved the conditional use permit unanimously, with commissioner Tim Lynch abstaining due to a family member being one of the property owners.
The next discussion was the update regarding the Metropolitan mosquito control update. A few folks from Metropolitan Council came out to discuss the item in question, including Dr. Stephen Manweiler, Minnesota Mosquito Control District (MMCD) director, John Peterson, Facilities Manager, and Alex Carlson, Public Affairs Coordinator. Manweiler was the first to talk of the three.
The MMCD was established in 1958 to control mosquito populations in Minnesota. They handle over 35,000 habitats, lake and wetland, throughout the district to control these populations. The district is made up seven counties, including Carver, Hennepin, Scott, and Ramsey.
Of course, controlling mosquito populations is a human comfort. After all, there’s nothing worse in summer than being covered with bites. However, the control also helps reduce diseases that are spread by mosquitos, such as Zika or Jamestown Canyon Virus(JCV). There’s also West Nile Virus, which mostly affects birds, though this can jump to humans from birds.
The way the control is done is through larva control according to Manweiler.
“They can’t get away if you know where they are,” he said. “We use BTI, a bacterium specific to mosquitos, as well as other treatments.”
They also use spinosad, which any longtime farmer might recognize as an insecticide. They also use methoprene, a growth hormone inhibitor that prevents the mosquito larvae from maturing into their infamous adult forms. Manweiler emphasized that all these treatments are specific to mosquitoes and cause no harm to the other insects in the environment. When the helicopters are flying down and close to wetlands, it’s these kinds of treatments.
The larva control is augmented with adult as well, which is a little different since adults are airborne. The first is to create a cold fog that will simply kill the adults. There are also synthetic chemicals formed from various flowers that break down almost immediately, but not so quickly that the mosquitos don’t die.
MMCD doesn’t just control mosquitoes, either. They do control ticks and gnats, though there isn’t a wide-range control available that’s cost viable for ticks, according to Manweiler. What they do instead is monitor the population by first checking where they normally grow, such as on mice, and warn the public based on what they are seeing. The staff can also help in this regard, as they spend a lot of time out in the wilderness and have to frequently pull ticks off themselves, so they can assess what species are going to be problems for the year.
Ticks also carry a wide range of diseases, the most well-known being Lyme disease which is carried by deer ticks.
Biting gnats are controlled with the same treatments of mosquitoes for the larva. There isn’t a way to control the adults just yet, but the MMCD keeps an eye on the adult populations to know what to do for the following year. To keep them away, a good tactic is to spray your clothes with strong repellent containing DEET, including your hat if you wear one, according to Manweiler.
To conclude the update, Manweiler showed some stats on what had been done in 2019 for Carver County. Over 14,000 acres of wetland were treated for mosquitos, not including 2700 for adults. They also took over 200 customer calls and questions for help from Carver County.
The plan for this year is to keep doing the same while managing the yearly budget. Disease risk and vector control will be more emphasized this year as well. This will include working with legislators to creative more preemptive measures in regards to controlling diseases. For things that you can do to keep the bugs away include wearing longer clothes if you can, and always, always use repellent. Light colored clothes also help, as well as not wearing cologne or perfume. Staying away from forested areas at dawn or dusk is also recommended, as those times are when mosquitoes are most active.
