It’s the time of the year for governing bodies to talk levies and budgets, and the county commissioners are no different. There’s still a lot to plan before 2022, so the figures are just preliminary but the work has been going for months - and it is time to hear about what’s being planned.
Property and finance director David Frischmon presented the work that’s been taking place to the board. Since May of this year, county staff have been preparing to present the preliminary budget. State law requires that a preliminary budget be submitted by Sept. 30. The good news with a preliminary budget is it “sets the ceiling” according to Frischmon, since the budget can only go lower once submitted.
As with every year, the goal of the county is to have as little impact on taxes as possible while also keeping wages and benefits for employees competitive within the job market. At a strategic meeting in May, the direction was to meet a three percent inflation match.
It’s also important to note that local taxes don’t just go to paying government employees. Every road, bridge, and trail is maintained through taxes. All the libraries and government services as well as public safety are also made possible via taxes. In other words, pay is a small part of the need, and there’s a lot more that is used every day.
This year’s preliminary tax increase is sitting at about $2.1 million, and that this is quite a bit higher than last year’s $1.4 million. There are a few reasons for this, with the biggest being COVID-19. Because COVID-19 had such a big economic impact, the goal of last year was to have no impact on the average valued home. This year, it’s back to business as usual which means a minimal impact. This year’s tax increase would only cover three percent inflation increase.
The county is working on ways to save money as well, including changing up how they lay electrical lines. This was done with the help of the Minnesota Department of Revenue, and officials say nothing changes in terms of quality, just efficiency.
Folks that were paying their property taxes online have a great update. These payments will continue to not have service charges, even though there are no funds coming from the state to compensate. Instead, the fees are now allocated as part of the budget to make this permanent.
In total, the tax base now sits at $16 billion, which is a 4.6 percent increase from last year. New construction is adding $900,000 in value this year, bringing that to $280 million. For those trying to calculate their taxes this year, the average home in Carver County is now worth $374,000, which is an increase of 3.7 percent increase compared to last year. With the inflation increase of 3.5 percent for the preliminary levy, total impact to the average family home adds up to $37 per year more in taxes.
All that needed to happen at this meeting was the approval of the 2022 Preliminary Budget so that the county can start planning for the final budget. The Truth in Taxation meeting is already planned for Dec. 2, which would allow the public to give input.
With that in mind, the preliminary budget for 2022 is $187.4 million, with a levy increase of $62.5 million. A motion was made to approve the submission of the preliminary budget and levy. The motion was approved four to one, with Commissioner Tom Workman against.
