In a short meeting on Feb. 16, the Carver County Board of Commissioners appointed one of their members to the Veterans Treatment Court Steering Committee. This committee meets semi-annually, or if needed, to discuss matters relating to the court. The commissioners also discussed a local road improvement grant sponsorship.
The Steering Committee meets for a few different reasons relating to the Veterans Treatment Court. The majority of the meetings are discussing policies. Of course all the major policies are in place, but it’s still important for them to meet and discuss ongoing issues and how they relate to the policies, according to County Attorney Mark Metz.
The committee is made of a large group from all kinds of backgrounds. Judges, lawyers, mentors, and more serve on the committee, giving it several perspectives when going over policies. A county commissioner would allow for another voice on the committee, as well as a way to keep the commissioners updated on any actions needed for the Veterans Treatment Court.
Commissioner Matt Udderman volunteered to be the board member appointed to the Veterans Treatment Court Steering Committee. Commissioner Gayle Degler volunteered to be the second for meetings Udderman is unable to attend.
Motion was made by Degler, seconded by chair Tim Lynch. Motion was approved unanimously.
Next item up for discussion was the approval of support for the Local Road Improvement Program for townships and non-state aid cities. Lyndon Robjent, county engineer, presented on the item for listeners. The program is a state program, and the legislature has provided $75million for cities, counties, and townships to apply for in grants.
There are several different projects of interest, Watertown Township’s Quarry Avenue, 30th Street in Hollywood Township, and more. While townships and cities can apply for this directly, if they have a population of over 5000, they are required to work with the county, according to Robjent. The county more often than not sponsors these projects to help out the community as much as possible.
It’s important to note that the townships and cities that apply are responsible for the remainder of the costs incurred after the grant. Once the grant is received, the city or township can adjust the project if necessary to fit to the grant or budget.
What was needed from the county was a letter of support for Chanhassen and Waconia, as well as sponsored approval for the various township projects. Lynch asked when the grants would be approved. According to Robjent that there are hundreds of applications per year, but they are efficient, so confirmations should come within a couple months.
Motion was made to adopt the resolution to support all projects for the Local Road Improvement Program. Motion was approved unanimously.
