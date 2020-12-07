On Nov. 17, the Carver County Commissioners held a brief meeting with one item of discussion on their agenda. That item was to declare an end to veteran homelessness. This item was presented by Jen Romero, housing unit supervisor, and Dan Tengwal, from the Veterans Assistance Program.
“The five county region… are declaring an end to veteran homeless,” said Romero. “It will be rare and non-recurring, so hopefully when we get them housed, we get them housed for good.”
As Carver County is part of the Suburban Metro Area Continuum of Care (SMAC), any decisions made by them are also a part of Carver County. SMAC made their own declaration to end veteran homelessness, meaning Carver County joined in the declaration. What this means for veterans in Carver County is that if their experience homelessness, according to the agenda, the goal is that it will be brief.
As of the video, the county is at “functional zero” for homeless vets. This means that the number of identified homeless veterans is less than or equal to the average housing rate for them. Any veterans who are identified are now quickly able to be housed and assisted to the point that it hopefully does not occur again, now a greater rate than them becoming homeless.
While functional zero doesn’t mean there aren’t homeless vets, it does mean that the county is more able to help in a timely manner. All in all, a great achievement for one county, and an even greater one for five to declare.
“The state of Minnesota has been a leader in trying to identify and create solutions,” said Tengwal. “This most recent achievement that we’ve had is due to collaboration.”
MACV, the CDA, CVAP, and more worked together to make this achievement possible, Tengwal added. A total of four veterans were housed since it started, around 10 percent of the homeless vet population in the five county area, according to Tengwal.
It wasn’t just County and State departments, either. The Chaska Lions and Yellow Ribbon donations helped make it possible as well.
Tengwal also stated that while this is a fantastic start, there’s still a ways to go for Minnesota as a whole. There are only three states in the country so far that have been able to make this declaration, and Minnesota is “well on its way” to being the fourth named.
Commissioner Randy Maluchnik expressed his appreciation for the many organizations and individuals that made this impact, and looks forward to what else they can do for future veterans in need.
