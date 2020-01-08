Carver County has partnered with SouthWest Transit and the Carver County Community Development Agency to wrap a bus in County branding.
“We know that Carver County is a great place to work, play, and live,” Carver County Commissioner Randy Maluchnik said. “This marketing effort takes our story, in a visual way, into the areas where SouthWest Transit serves and shows people the beauty of our County.”
The wrap includes scenery from around the County, including the parks, and touts the County’s ranking as the nation’s happiest county and one of the top 10 healthiest in the country.
“This collaborative project promotes Carver County as a destination and highlights what we have to offer for residents, businesses and visitors,” Carver County Community Development Agency Board Chair Sarah Carlson said. “We are appreciative of SouthWest Transit for the opportunity to feature the county in this unique way.”
SouthWest Transit serves as the public transit agency for Chaska, Chanhassen and Carver, as well as Eden Prairie. It offers service to and from downtown Minneapolis, the University of Minnesota, Normandale Community College and Best Buy Headquarters. It also offers on-demand service through SW Prime to residents of Chaska, Chanhassen, Carver, Victoria, and Eden Prairie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.