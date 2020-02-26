County jails are becoming the new insane asylums.
That’s a harsh view of a condition that’s occurring in counties across the nation, including here in Carver County.
The number of people with mental illness in U.S. jails has reached crisis levels. Jails now have more people with mental illnesses than in psychiatric hospitals. That’s a human toll and a cost to taxpayers, according to the Treatment Advocacy Center, an organization dedicated to eliminating barriers to the timely and effective treatment of severe mental illness.
Jails spend two to three times more money on adults with mental illnesses that require intervention than on those without those needs, yet often do not see improvements to public safety or the health of these individuals. Without change, many people with mental illnesses continue to cycle through the criminal justice system, often resulting in tragic outcomes for them and their families, missed opportunities for connections to treatment, inefficient use of funding, and a failure to improve public safety.
That’s the view of advocates for Stepping Up, a national initiative to reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in jails. It involves communities, counties, judges, police officers, mental health professionals and others stepping up to combat the problem.
Carver County is a Stepping Up participant, although in its infancy. Last Tuesday, Feb. 11, at a meeting in Waconia, the Carver County Mental Health Advisory Council heard the experience Washington County, a similar sized county on the eastern fringe of the Twin Cities metropolitan area that is incorporating the Stepping Up program into its criminal justice system.
The goal is to learn from the experience of a neighboring county for Carver County to more fully establish its own program, explains council chair Derek Gunderson.
The local advisory council is comprised of mental health service providers, consumers and family members. The council works to understand the met and unmet needs of those experiencing mental illness, then reports its findings and advise the Carver County Board of Commissioners on what mental health needs require attention.
Mental health crisis intervention, the need for more treatment facilities and mentally ill in the jail population are all issues the council has tackled in recent years, according to Gunderson.
Carver County currently is working to fill a mental health crisis intervention position – someone to provide a direct assessment, crisis intervention and treatment planning even in a law enforcement situation.
The county also has a new mental health and wellness facility under construction in Chaska to support individuals going through a mental health crisis in a proper setting to increase safety and stability.
The Stepping Up program steps in when an individual enters the prison system. That process involves initiating a screening to determine if there is a mental health condition or substance abuse issue involved, then getting individuals help before they languish or get caught up in the prison system.
Approximately 2 million times each year, people who have serious mental illnesses are admitted to jails across the nation. Almost three-quarters of these adults also have drug and alcohol use problems, Stepping Up initiative advocates report. Once incarcerated, individuals with mental illnesses tend to stay longer in jail and upon release are at a higher risk of returning to incarceration than those without these illnesses.
Washington County officials report that about 15 percent of individuals entering that system have been identified with a mental health condition
From Carver County’s perspective, Gunderson says, the intent is to get a better understanding of how it compares in terms of the numbers, sewing together data from various sources and conducting its own jail check-in assessments. Also, to develop a better understanding and more cohesion on where individuals can go for professional mental health help – either through the county, faith-based organizations or other agencies.
Although counties have made tremendous efforts to address the problem, Stepping Up partners note they are often thwarted by significant obstacles, including operating with minimal resources and needing better coordination between criminal justice, mental health, substance use treatment and other agencies.
“These issues are complex. Resources are limited,” Stepping Up representatives say. “And a host of independently elected officials and a tangled web of private and not-for-profit service providers must set aside their own agendas and collaborate extensively.”
