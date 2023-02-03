The Carver County Sheriff’s office is investigating a pair of shootings in Chanhassen this week, one of which was fatal.
According to sheriff’s office, in the early hours on Thursday, deputies were informed by Eden Prairie police that a vehicle pursuit that ended at Southdale Hospital in Edina involved stemmed from a shooting in Chanhassen. The victim – a 17-year-old who has not been identified – allegedly suffered the fatal gunshot wound in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail in Chanhassen. The pursuit was due to friends of the victim taking him to the hospital, according to police.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect – an 18-year-old female acquaintance of the victim – is in custody. The sheriff’s office also noted that both the suspect and victim are not from Chanhassen, but are residents of East Metro area cities.
On Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an allegedly accidental shooting in the 1200 block of Lyman Boulevard in Chanhassen.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to 212 Medical Center just after 11 a.m. for a report of a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his hand.
The man – a 77-year-old resident of Chanhassen – allegedly told deputies he was cleaning his handgun and accidently shot himself.
Both incidents remain under investigation by authorities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.