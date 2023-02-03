The Carver County Sheriff’s office is investigating a pair of shootings in Chanhassen this week, one of which was fatal.

According to sheriff’s office, in the early hours on Thursday, deputies were informed by Eden Prairie police that a vehicle pursuit that ended at Southdale Hospital in Edina involved stemmed from a shooting in Chanhassen. The victim – a 17-year-old who has not been identified – allegedly suffered the fatal gunshot wound in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail in Chanhassen. The pursuit was due to friends of the victim taking him to the hospital, according to police.

