A Chaska man was killed in a two-car crash on Hwy. 212 in Dahlgren Township Monday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
According to the state patrol, Chaska resident Jeritt Donald Piotter, 50, was eastbound on Hwy. 212 just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 8. Piotter lost control of his 2013 Dodge Dart on the ice and snow covered roadways, crossing the center line and heading into the path of a westbound Ford Transit van, driven by Craig Daniel Matuska, 45, of Apple Valley.
Piotter was pronounced dead at the accident scene, and Matuska was transported to 212 Medical Center in Chaska with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the state patrol.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol is not thought to be a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.
