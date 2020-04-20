Waconia Moravian Youth Groups and the Race Leadership Council are proud to present our Little Library and Pantry located on the corner of Second and Spruce streets, just kitty corner and a block off the city park.
You are invited to help yourself to food when needed; contribute when you can; take a book for some diverse reading.
“We believe that learning with and from each other is needed as we move toward racial equity,” said Rev. Dr. Amy Gohdes-Luhman, pastor at Waconia Moravian. Knowing that the first step to healing racial injustice is knowledge and empathy, we invite all of us to pick up a book and get to know our brothers and sisters better.” said
“We also know that having a little help with food and things you need (even toilet paper), especially after the stores are closed is a big help,” she said. “So feel free to take what you need and share when you can. All of the community is encouraged to use both the pantry and the library.”
If you would like to contribute food or personal care items, the church is requesting cans or plastic wrapped items. If the pantry is full, you may also drop off items at the Perschau residence located a few blocks from the church (225 3rd Street East, gray house one block south of the church). Misty Perschau has put a plastic lidded tote on her porch for deliveries. Personal care items such as toothpaste, soap, and shampoo are needed. Thank you for your support, especially during this challenging time.
“We are grateful to Debbie Kelzer for designing God’s Little Library and Panty and thank you to Debbie and Joe for constructing it,” Pastor Godhes-Luhman said. “What an amazing ongoing gift we can all take part in sharing with our community.”
