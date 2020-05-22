Memorial Day is around the corner, and with it are several events planned for Carver County to get out and enjoy, even with COVID-19.

NYA Memorial Program:

While Central High School cancelled their Memorial Day program, Norwood Young America residents are invited to the following cemeteries to recognize veterans and their sacrifice on Monday, May 25:

8am – St. Paul’s Reformed Church Cemetery

8:30am – Forest Hills Cemetery

9am – Mau Cemetery

9:30am – Church of Ascension Cemetery

A reminder to anyone coming out to obey social distancing guidelines. Services will be provided by American Legion Edward Born Post 343 and VFW Post 1783.

Watertown Memorial Program:

This year, the Memorial Program will not be held in Watertown-Mayer’s Performing Arts Center, but instead at through four Watertown cemeteries with rifle salutes and taps. The Watertown Legion, 121, will mark veteran graves with flags. The program timing is as follows:

9am – Watertown Public Cemetery

9:45am – Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery

10:30am – Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery

11:15am – St Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery

Watertown reminds all those who attend to remain safe with social distancing while attending the events.

