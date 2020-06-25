While several events around Carver County are being cancelled, one event in Mayer will still be taking place on July 11 - the Mayer Rising Community Festival. As a part of this festival, the annual Car Show and Craft Fair will also be taking place. There are a few changes in response to the pandemic, but rain or shine, the show will go on.
“Some vendors and people were interested in setting up outside, 6 feet apart,” said Tom Stifter, one of the organizers for the event. “We’re going to try to come up with some food, and it’s going to be really downsized, but a lot of people want to get out and be at the car show.”
Initially, the organizers for Mayer Rising were considering canceling the event simply because many similar ones have been cancelled throughout the state. However, thanks to community and vendor interest, the committee decided to try something different. Usually, the vendors are stationed in the Mayer Lutheran High School field house. Instead, this year they will be outside in the parking lot and field of the Mayer Community Center.
There are, of course, a few changes to the event as compared to previous years. For one, all kid-related events are cancelled. That means no animals, no bouncers and sliders, and anything else that usually involves the little ones. These were cancelled due to social distancing concerns, as keeping kids 6 feet apart would be quite a challenge.
Food will also be a little different this year. Instead of having the fire department out making meals, Mayer Rising is instead looking to food vendors or food trucks. In fact, Elephant Coffee has already signed up to be at the event to get visitors the boost they need to get started.
As for vendors, with the change in venue, there won’t be any new vendors this year. Instead, vendors from previous years will be contacted for the Craft Show.
The main event will be the car show. Any car, tractor, or vehicle can be shown.
“We see everything from 1915 models to the brand new ones and everything in between,” said Stifter.
According to Stifter, usually they see a lot of cars from the '50s and '60s, but they will accept cars from any era and style. The cars will be on display between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on July 11 in the Mayer Community Center parking lot.
However, if you can’t make it to the show itself, that doesn’t mean you’re going to completely miss them, either. Starting at 11:30 a.m., the cars will begin to drive around the western side of Carver County, roughly 45 miles in total. They’ll be going along County Road 30, all the way to Baylor Park, and loop back towards New Germany via County Road 3 to get back to Mayer. All in all, the cruise will be a little under an hour in total. Keep in mind that not all the cars will be on the cruise, but this route was decided because not all the cars can handle interstate or highway travel.
If you’re still interested in seeing more cars throughout the summer, there will be plenty of opportunities. Stifter and other organizers have Wednesday Night Drive-Ins on 2nd Street in Mayer. There’s food and usually about 40-50 cars being shown. They go on a much smaller, more localized cruise around town, taking place through the summer. Check mayercarshow.com for dates and times the Wednesday Drive Ins take place.
To register for any of these events, visit mayercarshow.com to register your car. The Mayer Rising Car Show and Craft and Vendor Show will be taking place at 413 Bluejay Ave in Mayer at the community center from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
