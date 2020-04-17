Everyone is taking the best precautions they can to slow the spread of COVID-19. Some are wearing gloves, masks, and carrying hand sanitizer. However, with the demand going up and the need high in hospitals, it’s becoming a challenge for many to get these items. Even assisted living facilities, such as Auburn Homes and Services in Waconia, are struggling to get these supplies. Luckily, Auburn got creative and contact Mayer Lutheran High School with an idea: 3-D printed masks.
“It’s kind of a team idea,” said Joel Landskroener, executive director at Mayer Lutheran High School. “Bob and I are old friends, and he heard that we had a 3-D printer and wanted to know how we could use it.”
Bob Kuhlman, Auburn’s foundation director, contacted Landskroener about the school’s 3-D printer soon after a few other schools around the country began doing something similar. Though Mayer Lutheran only has one printer up to the task, they accepted the task, and got to work.
With the plans in place, Landskroener reached out to the physical science teacher, Ben Schulteis, since he had more experience working the printer. Once they had a blueprint for the printer to work with, it was time to get going on making the masks.
“We really need the masks, and we just can’t get enough,” said Kuhlman. “We have the cloth masks, but we can’t get the N-95s.”
Because Auburn is following protocol, all staff are wearing masks and gloves in an effort to keep the possibility of a virus outbreak to a minimum. Kuhlman was proud to say that, so far, no one in any of their facilities has been diagnosed, and he hopes to keep it that way since Auburn cares for vulnerable seniors.
The masks aren’t the typical medical masks that you see when you go to the doctor or dentist. Instead, they are more of a headband with a shield coming down to keep particles from traveling when some talks, coughs, or sneezes. The printer is also set to print a secondary piece to keep the shield curve around the face, which isn’t necessary to make it work, but helps it nonetheless.
Oddly enough, the shields are not 3-D printed, as they need to be easily detached and washed to keep them free of infection. While this isn’t the ideal, as disposable is preferred, the inability to order disposable medical masks limits options. Because everything had to be washable or disposable, the school got creative with the shields. Instead of making thin plastic sheets, the school is repurposing old overhead transparencies to be used as the mask shields.
“The sheets can be disposed of when their used, and we can get plenty of them,” said Landskroener.
The shield snaps on and off the mask easily, making it perfect for a setting where masks need to be changed out frequently. They are also working with the idea of using lamination sheets as a backup if necessary, since they are on their last box of transparencies.
Getting the elastic bands to keep the masks on was another challenge. Rubber bands were an option, but the staff wanted them to be a little more comfortable. So, Shulteis began scouring craft sections at various stores to find some options. They settled on a ruffled, colorful elastic ribbon the not only works, but also adds some flair to the mask.
“Somebody made a trip to Walmart, and elastic is selling out everywhere,” said Shulteis. “It looks a little silly, but it works and is actually pretty fun.”
As of right now, Mayer Lutheran has made 21 masks for Auburn homes, and plans on making more. According to Schulteis, he has plenty of plastic stockpiled for printing more masks. He just needs time to print, as each mask takes about two to two and a half hours to complete, which makes about six per day.
For now, though, Mayer Lutheran plans to continue printing these masks to help Auburn get the supplies they need. They are also planning on coming up with different ideas to keep it up, especially with the need to have more shields.
“The community has really come together and helped us,” said Michelle Yelisch, public relations for Auburn. “This is equipment that we need, and we will always be thrilled when the community wants to donate or help in some way. Every little bit helps so much.”
Kuhlman didn’t have an exact estimate about how many masks they need, though the number would drastically increase if a case broke out. Because of the precaution, they are always happy to get more, which Mayer Lutheran and many others are planning to continue.
If you want to donate to Auburn, email myelisch@auburnhomes.org to talk to Michelle about how to donate items. Those can include recreational activities, supplies, and more. Schulteis also wanted to thank the other teachers that lent a hand and creative ideas while they were working on the masks, including Luke Alliger, Rachel Bohnhoff, Megan Polzin, and James Strehkle.
