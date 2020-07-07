Minnesota state Sen. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska), a physician with a clinic in Watertown, has announced he is under investigation by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice.
According to Jensen, the investigation focuses on a pair of complaints that were submitted to the state’s medical licensing board related to comments he made in interviews related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
“They said I’ve been spreading misinformation in regards to the completion of death certificates on a news program,” Jensen said in a video posted to his Facebook page on July 5. “The other allegation is that I provided reckless advice in my willingness to compare COVID-19 and the flu.”
Jensen acknowledged he appeared on a televised news program on April 7, where he stated that deaths that could not be directly attributed to COVID-19 were being counted as pandemic-related deaths. Jensen cited an April 3 email from the Minnesota Department of Health, which outlined the state’s instructions for charting COVID-19 deaths at the time.
“I got an email from the department of health that said very clearly that we should report COVID-19 on death certificates if it is assumed to have caused or contributed,” Jensen said in his video.
In his July 5 video, Jensen cited guidelines from the World Health Organization, which seemed to contradict the state’s guidance in early April.
“If the provider documents suspected, possible, probable or inconclusive COVID-19 … assign a code explaining the encounter – such as a fever or a cough or shortness of breath,” Jensen said, noting that the global body did not want inflated death counts due to other tangential causes. “That’s what the official instructions say.”
The state later reversed course, and redefined how COVID-19 deaths should be tallied in Minnesota.
Jensen has also compared the COVID-19 pandemic and its death counts to the seasonal flu – the basis for the other allegation under investigation. Numerous public health officials and infectious disease experts have called comparing the flu and COVID-19 a false equivalency.
“When I got this letter, I was ticked,” Jensen said of receiving notification that he was under investigation. “Folks, do I feel targeted? Yeah, I do. Do I know who my accusers are? No, I don’t get to know. Could I be disciplined by the board of medical practice? Sure I could.”
Jensen also pointed the finger of disinformation at other Minnesota officials.
“If I have been spreading misinformation, then what about Gov. Walz and the department of health?” Jensen asked, citing an early March memo from the state health department that did not list wearing masks as an effective way to slow transmission of the disease. State leaders later reversed course and encouraged mask wearing.
Jensen expressed dismay at the fact that the identities of his accusers were not made available to him by the state board.
“A couple people complained, and I don’t get to know who those people are. I don’t get to know if they are routinely in a political camp, if they are activists,“ Jensen said.
Jensen noted that he has been a physician for four decades, and was honored by the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians in 2016.
Jensen went on to decry the current division in the nation, pondering why the country rallied together in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and yet has become bitterly partisan in the face of the pandemic.
“I think physicians are part to blame, scientists are,” Jensen said. “Physicians are supposed to be above the fray.”
Jensen was elected to the state Senate in 2016. Previously, he had held a position on the Waconia board of education in the 1990s and early 2000s. Jensen’s current Senate term expires this year, and he is not seeking re-election. Jensen was first licensed by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice in 1982, and his current license expires this year.
Jensen has said that he plans to fully cooperate with the investigations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.