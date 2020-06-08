School’s out, but that doesn’t mean children around Carver County have no activities to enjoy. Carver libraries have been working hard despite the virus to prepare for summer. While it looks a little different, the summer programs are already getting lots of community interest, so let’s see what your local library has in store for Minnesota’s favorite season.
“We are planning just a ton of things, virtually, but we have a very full program for our kids and teens this summer,” said Patricia Leck, youth librarian for Norwood Young America and Watertown Libraries.
During summer, local libraries offer a plethora of activities for kids of all ages. Everything from book clubs, craft projects, art classes, and more have been the norm. However, with libraries still closed to the public, of course things have had to change. This doesn’t mean that there’s any less happening, though. In fact, there’s a lot coming to libraries.
“We’re trying to think about families in terms of access and the ability to do these things,” said Leck.
Performances are very popular. Everything from small music concerts to puppet shows to storytime are a fixture for libraries. This year, performers are still going to be a part of the program. What’s changed is they are all going to be virtual, with videos uploaded to Facebook live. There are a couple advantages to this, as it allows anyone to enjoy the program, even when stuck at home. It also allows those who couldn’t attend to see the performance later, since the whole of the show will be uploaded, so there is some flexibility when it comes to enjoying the performance. They will be uploaded once per week, and the upload will stay through that week.
Crafts are also a big part of the summer program. And the great news is, these are still happening, though in a different form.
“It’ll be similar to our curbside pick-ups for the books, but instead it will be craft supplies and instructions on what they’re doing that week,” said Leck. “Our theme this year is Fairy Tales.”
And for the kids that don’t have some of the resources, such as gluesticks and scissors, not to worry. At the beginning of summer, bags of basic supplies will also be available for pick up at the library, so anyone can participate.
As for reading programs, there will be a virtual “Book Buddy” club this year. The library will be providing books that the kids will be able to keep through the summer for elementary-aged children. Virtual storytimes will also being continuing throughout the summer, which are already proving very successful.
The Summer Reading Program will also still be going as well, just remotely. Kids will still be able to track their reading and receive the usual prizes, like the free books and Barnes and Noble gift cards (which, even if still closed, does deliver). The rewards will be put together in a little bag and available for pick up at the local library.
Teens also have a unique activity to participate in this summer perfect for rainy days: virtual escape rooms.
“We’ve done escape rooms before, but now we’ve launched some virtual ones,” said Leck. “They’ll be able to do them with their friends, virtually of course.”
Teens will also be able to sign up for art classes, which will be taught by professional artists from around the county. Again, this will be done virtually, and supplies will be available for pick up at the library for them to use once the class starts.
“We’re really trying to have as many experiences as families are used to,” said Leck.
These activities will remain virtual until the libraries begin their next phases of opening up. For now, though, there’s no timeline, so the librarians are putting everything together with remote activities in mind.
As for adults, curbside pickup is always available for them as well. Waconia and Chanhassen Libraries are also in the process of putting together limited computer time for patrons. This would allow users to come in to check email and use the internet for 15 minutes at a time.
All of these activities can be seen on Facebook and the library website in order to sign up. All craft supplies will be bagged and ready before crafting time, waiting outside your local library. So get out there and enjoy the summer. Your local library is here with plenty of activities to keep you and your little ones busy.
