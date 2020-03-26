After a week of attempting to buy groceries and supplies to prepare for the quarantine, seeing empty shelves is certainly disheartening. However, essential retail like grocery stores and pharmacies are working hard to meet the needs of everyone in a community, whether that’s taking measures to fight hoarding to keeping up with demand.
“We’re getting the inventory back faster than I expected,” said Jim May, manager and owner of Marketplace Foods in Watertown. “Our meat delivery came with more than I planned.”
Like many grocery stores in Minnesota, Marketplace Foods experienced shoppers buying up heaps of supplies, such as meat, bread, eggs, toilet paper, and cleaning wipes. According to May, while there usually are enough supplies to go around, hoarding behavior is what emptied shelves in hours. Now, Marketplace is recovering, and has a plan to keep their inventory so that everyone in the community can be served.
“We didn’t want to put on limits initially, but it’s really helped us,” said May.
Even with limits in place though, some products are flying off the shelf. Well, one product in particular, according to May.
“We got a shipment of toilet paper this morning,” he said during his interview on March 23. “It was gone in three and a half hours.”
Hoarding purchases also had another side effect: people from out of town were coming to buy supplies just to get what they needed. May stated that they had shoppers from 50 miles out coming in just to pick up a few supplies that were already gone from their local stores.
However, despite a tough week for grocery stores, Marketplace is bouncing back. The limiting of the store hours as well as the amounts that customers can purchase has helped them recover, as well as a few other things.
“We got a poster this week that I really wish we had last week that just says, ‘Reminder: we have plenty of food.’,” said May.
As for pharmacies, Watertown Pharmacy is holding up just fine, according to pharmacist Rose Rosdahl.
“Supplies for prescriptions are pretty good so far,” she said. “Over the counter medication supplies have fluctuated. Right now we have a good supply and we continue to maintain a higher than regular inventory to meet demand.”
There are plans in place to prepare for the worst, as well. If, for example, prescription shortages start, Rosdahl and her staff will work with the person’s doctor to ensure they can get their medication or a similar product. There are also a few options for getting medications outside of coming to the store. Prescriptions are being delivered to local addresses. Curbside pickup and mailing options are also available to anyone in the area in need of their medication. Also remember to order prescriptions in advance so you won’t need to wait if you do run out.
Speaking of delivery, Marketplace Foods will continue their grocery deliveries on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They do not have curbside pickup as an option, though.
Despite the challenge, there is some hope on the horizon.
“I’ve had the churches calling to help with delivery, and friends coming in to stock shelves,” said May. “The employees are really stepping up to the plate during this time.”
So whether you’re in need of food or supplies, remember to shop responsibly and that things are returning to equilibrium for your local stores.
