Due to a mix-up with delivery schedules, the Mackenthun's weekly insert was not inserted into this week's editions of Sun Patriot Newspapers. Below is a link to to the insert on Mackenthun's website, and some copies will be available at the Waconia Patriot office at 8 Elm St. S in Waconia.

https://www.mackenthuns.com/savings/weekly-ads.html

