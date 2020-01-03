Due to a mix-up with delivery schedules, the Mackenthun's weekly insert was not inserted into this week's editions of Sun Patriot Newspapers. Below is a link to to the insert on Mackenthun's website, and some copies will be available at the Waconia Patriot office at 8 Elm St. S in Waconia.
