The local libraries have been hard at work providing fun, distanced activities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. One of their summer activities, Virtual Book Buddies, was so successful that they will be continuing it through the fall. And as a bonus, the program has been expanded to include book-loving kids of all ages.
“The kids get to keep the books, and they read them once they pick them up,” said Patricia Leck, youth services librarian for Carver County. “We have games and activities online as well as discussing the books.”
Throughout the summer, the Virtual Book Buddies have been meeting once a month with quite a lot of success. The meetings are limited to 15 participants, though siblings can join in on the camera. The limit on people is so everyone gets a chance to talk at some point. So far, all the meetings have been fully booked with kids on waiting lists, so it’s safe to say that the community has been enjoying the new book buddies so far.
One of the requests the library received was to allow older kids, since the summer Book Buddies were for kids aged seven to ten. Library staff have now met this request, creating a few Book Buddies programs for older readers, including ages 11 to 17. For the fall, these two sessions will take place in October and December, with the young readers happening in September and November.
These sessions will work in much the same way as the one over summer. Kids will register a month ahead of time for the Book Buddies, which will have the books available for pick up at their local library. Once they get their book, they are free to read it before the meeting. They will then receive an invite from Zoom for the meeting itself to discuss and participate in a variety of activities for 30 minutes to 45 depending on the age group.
For young readers groups have already had their books chosen.
“For September, we’ll be reading the graphic novel ‘Mr. Wolf’s Class’ and in November the kids will be able to choose from ‘I Survived’ books,” said Leck.
The “I Survived” series are books about surviving historical events such as Pearl Harbor or the Titanic. The kids will be able to choose which event to read about and will discuss their choices during the November session.
As for the older readers, October will be a bit spooky, appropriately. They will be reading Edgar Allen Poe stories, which is very fitting for the theme. As for December, the books haven’t been nailed down yet, but library staff are working to find a fun books for the holidays.
There’s not cost associated with Virtual Book Buddies, due to support from local groups and the state. The kids get to keep the books they read, so they can continue to enjoy and read the books, and all activities are ready ahead of time. Finishing the books isn’t a requirement, either, as the sessions are more about having fun than testing if they finished. All in all, while it’s going to continue to be a bit different this year, the Virtual Book Buddies are exactly what kids have always wanted them to be.
Parents can register their kids for Virtual Book Buddies via Carver County Library’s Facebook or website, carverlib.org. Registration is free, but limited, and opens one month before the next session. The next session will be on Sept. 17, so registration will be open starting Aug. 17. Norwood Young America Library and Watertown Library will have the books ready and available for curbside pickup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.