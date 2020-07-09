With many of us continuing work from home for the foreseeable future, there’s been nothing more important than communication. Whether that’s been regarding projects, new procedures, or just knowing the next steps, businesses around Minnesota have had to learn new ways to keep employees in the loop. To help out with all communication skills, the Tri-County Toastmasters have been regularly meeting, first digitally and now outside, to help members learn new communication strategies in a very new world.
“Like everything else, we’re changing and making adjustments when we need to,” said Vicki Henderson, current president of the Tri-County Toastmasters. “Surprisingly, there’s more public speaking going on than you may think.”
Toastmasters is a national organization that focuses on helping people improve their speaking skills, particularly public speaking. Members can tackle a variety of topics, from personal anecdotes to business and research presentations to persuasive essays. The variety helps members challenge themselves, as well as choose their own focus.
And now, there’s a new route. Zoom, Skype, and more are now being frequently utilized as meeting platforms due to the pandemic, even with businesses slowly opening back up. Toastmasters members are now getting the chance to try their hand at digital speeches, which is a very different ball game compared to a room or public forum where the speaker can see everyone’s faces.
Toastmasters do also have regular contests among their members in many different categories. The annual contest, normally in March, had to take place via Zoom. Thankfully, while some members did end up having to record their speeches, the organizers were able to do everything live.
“We started moving to online meetings, and actually giving speeches and realizing everyone is doing this already, and our members needed to know how do to that effectively,” said Henderson.
That isn’t to say there weren’t any challenges to start. For many of the members, this was very new to them. Not all of them are working, as some members are grandparents who now had to learn a new way of communication with their family. So just learning how to use Zoom and other programs was important to many of the members, whether or not they were going into their office.
With things easing up, the group is now meeting in Watertown’s baseball field. This allows a couple different options, since public speaking is back. Those who cannot attend the meetings because of high risk or other conflicts are still able to join via Zoom to get their weekly practice in.
Because of the way Toastmasters works, there are quite a few speeches about current events. Many speeches center around the life of the person speaking in some way, so obviously there are a lot of speeches about the pandemic and other happenings in the world. However, that doesn’t mean that all of them are, and Henderson stated that there’s still a lot of variety in the speeches.
“No matter what happens in life, you’re going to get something thrown at you that you don’t expect, and it’s always good to get feedback and understand how to change,” said Henderson.
The Tri-County Toastmasters meet Fridays from 6:45am-7:45am at the Highland Park baseball field. Anyone is welcome to simply come see what Toastmasters is all about. Other information about Toastmasters, including registration, can be found on their website at https://5053.toastmastersclubs.org/.
