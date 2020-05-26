The Waconia Public Schools mobile lunch program that began in March when classrooms were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is now serving nearly 1,600 meals a day and will be extended through June.
The Café 110 van became an option for families to continue to receive school meals while classrooms were closed, and the school district has received approval to continue mobile lunches through June 30.
Meals are available Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The daily meal package has breakfast and lunch items, and children do not need to be enrolled in Waconia Public Schools to get a meal.
The only change to the program is the Waconia pick-up location will be moving from the main Waconia High School entrance to the doors behind the high school to provide some shade during meal pickup times.
Cafe #110 continues to provide lunches daily from 10-10:30 a.m. at its St. Bonifacius location at Missile Park.
Go to the School District 110 website www.isd110.org to make a meal request.
The district requests that meal requests be submitted at least two hours before pickup time and that adult meals, available for $6, be paid for in cash in the exact amount at the time of pickup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.