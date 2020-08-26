The date is set, the details will be finalized over the next three weeks.
Welcome back to school in an unprecedented pandemic school year.
Waconia Public Schools announced two weeks ago that based on state guidelines and current Carver County COVID-19 case numbers it will start the 2020-2021 school year Sept. 8 under a hybrid model with a blend of in-person classes and online learning.
Students in grades K - 6 will have every day instruction in small groups called learning pods (kindergarteners start Sept. 10), while grades 7 - 12 will be on an instructional model with alternate classroom and distance learning.
Last Thursday, Aug. 13 and again on Monday evening, the school district held two virtual town hall meetings for district families to share information and respond to questions.
“We realize there is a lot of anxiety and stress over what school may look like this year,” Pat Devine, District 110 school superintendent said to start the meetings. “We have the same feelings and we are doing everything we can within the expectations from the state to deliver a model that will meet our safety concerns and continue our high standards of academics we have come to expect. We have listened to survey responses from staff, we used that feedback to build the models and we are confident in the framework.”
Upwards of 175 participants attended each virtual town hall and the questions came fast and furious.
Questions ranged from everything to class structure, to teacher assignments and open houses, to social distancing and mask use, to grading, to what happens if a student shows COVID-19 symptoms, to what type of disinfectant is used in school buildings.
A complete set of questions and answers is posted on the District 110 website and district families are able to submit additional questions to covidquestions@isd110.org, or call 952-442-0611 and answers will be posted.
“This is a work in progress and we will work through this together,” Devine said in his latest message to families last Friday. “We acknowledge that we will need to be flexible and we ask the same of all as we work together to create the safest and best learning environment possible.”
Earlier the school district had asked parents to decide how their children plan to return to school: in person through the hybrid model, distance learning, or not returning to District 110.
