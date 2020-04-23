Many businesses have furloughed workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it’s school districts.
Waconia School District 110 last week notified 37 Community Education employees, 14 full time, 23 part time, that they would be placed on unpaid leave of absence effective April 20.
Many of those employees currently work in Kids’ Company, the district’s child care program, which like other Community Education programs and services is primarily funded by fees collected from participants.
Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order regarding schools and COVID-19 had directed school districts to provide child care for essential workers at no charge; however, the district has since received word that state funding is unlikely to be available for these fee-based programs, and without its own revenues to pay Community Ed employees they will be temporarily furloughed.
Instead, at state direction, educational assistants will take over for Kids’ Company staff to provide child care to essential workers. The assistants usually work in classrooms supporting teachers and students on a variety of tasks. They are general fund positions which the state continues to fund, and it has urged districts to utilize educational assistants to provide child care for essential workers, as opposed to Community Education employees who are paid through fees. The operating hours of the Kids’ Company program are also are changing to ensure the district has adequate staffing for the program. Starting this week, Kids’ Company will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program currently cares for average about 35 kids a day, according to Tiffany Nelson, District 110 Community Education and Recreation director.
For now, furloughed Community Ed employees can seek unemployment compensation, and the district will continue to contribute to their insurance during this time.
Some Community Education employees will be retained to provide leadership for the Kids’ Company program and continue planning for summer programs the district hopes to be able to offer.
“As we navigate through these unprecedented times, we face some difficult and painful decisions, and we hope this will be short-lived,” said District 110 Superintendent Pat Devine. “Our child care workers have been our front-line through this pandemic, and we greatly appreciate their services and hope to have them back in place very soon.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.