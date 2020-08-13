Waconia public school students in grades 1-12 will go back to school Tuesday, Sept. 8, kindergartners on Thursday, Sept. 10. That decision was authorized by the District 110 School Board on Monday evening.
The day after Labor Day had been the traditional start of school until recent years. It is again this year, but for very different reasons – the COVID-19 pandemic and a school year that will look much different than previous years.
Waconia schools announced late last month following Minnesota state guidance that the 2020-20121 school year would start under a hybrid model with a blend of in-person classes and online learning. The later start date will give school administrators, teachers and staff more time to prepare, said Pat Devine, District 110 school superintendent.
“We realize this (the start date change) will cause some inconvenience with family plans, but this planning time is vital for us to deliver a high-quality product and implement all the safety protocols needed,” he said.
In the framework of the original model, grades K - 5 will have every day instruction in small groups called learning pods, while grades 6 - 12 would be on a hybrid instructional model, with alternate classroom and distance learning. In an update to families last Friday, School District 110 announced one major change to the framework – that the sixth- grade team has developed a way to offer in person classes to all sixth-grade students five days a week. The change builds on the desire to have face-to-face interaction and learning particularly among younger students.
Last week, the district also shared more details around return to school, including school protocols related to health and hygiene, building facilities, transportation, cafeteria procedures, arrival, dismissal and visitors.
“The health and safety of all our students and employees are at the forefront of all our planning,” Devine said. “We realize there is a lot of anxiety and stress over what school may look like at ISD 110, and we are doing everything we can within the expectations from the state to deliver a model that will meet our safety concerns and continue our high standards of academics we have come to expect.”
As protocols and return-to-school details become more defined, the school district will be providing more updates and sharing the information on its website: www.isd110.org.
There’s also a question and answer location on the website to help clarify the common questions the district is hearing. Submit a question to: covidquestions@isd110.org or 952-442-0611 and answers will be posted.
Additionally, the school district is organizing two virtual town hall meetings, Thursday, Aug. 13 and Monday, Aug. 17, from 7-8 p.m., to share information and respond to questions.
