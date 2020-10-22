The Minnesota Department of Health is partnering with local public health officials to offer free COVID-19 testing in Waconia. The testing event in Waconia will be held Tuesday, October 27 through Thursday, October 29, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm each day at the Lake Waconia Event Center. Testing is free, available to anyone who feels they need to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and will not require insurance.
Richard Scott, Carver County Director of Public Health, encouraged residents to get tested. “Testing uncovers positive cases earlier and slows the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” he said. “The longer it takes for someone to discover they’re positive, the more likely it is they unknowingly spread it to others.”
Many who contract COVID-19 may experience mild or even no symptoms, but some suffer life-threatening complications. All who contract the virus are contagious. Getting tested helps people know they if have contracted COVID-19 so they are informed and can protect those they are close to who might be most vulnerable to serious complications. This is a proven strategy for fighting spread of a virus like COVID-19.
To avoid long lines, community members are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. Visit https://www.primarybio.com/r/waconia for more information and to sign up for an appointment.
Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.
Increased access to testing and identifying positive cases as early as possible is a critical way to keep schools and the economy as open as possible. Positive cases staying hidden leads to more spread and more detrimental impact to our schools and economy.
Switching from one learning model to another is a complicated calculation that can be very disruptive and requires significant planning. School districts have to balance the important benefits of in person learning to the mental and emotional health of their students with the very real risk of COVID spread in a school environment.
Now that school has opened, broad community level data alone does not directly determine a potential change to the learning model. Instead, cases within the school community and what is happening in the schools themselves are the most important considerations. Any decision to change the model is made by the school district in consultation with a local support team, including local public health, the Minnesota Department of Health, and the Minnesota Department of Education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.