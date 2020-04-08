Waconia Public Schools is serving a growing number of lunches daily out of its red Cafe #110 van, according to District 110 officials.
The district has been providing the mobile delivery school lunch option since Gov. Tim Walz ordered classrooms closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last Friday, Cafe #110 served 862 meals (431 bags with each bag containing a breakfast and lunch inside), and 3,570 bags over the first 15 days. Numbers have been trending upward since day one (67 meals served), according to Barb Schank, the district’s director of nutritional services.
There has been one big change since the program began.
The Waconia pickup location has moved to Waconia High School, 1650 Community Drive, with pickup times from 10:30 to noon. That’s a change from original delivery points at Bayview Elementary and Community Education/District Offices due to traffic safety concerns and congestion that emerged at those locations.
Cafe #110 continues to provide lunches daily from 10-10:30 a.m. at its St. Bonifacius location at Missile Park.
Meals are available Monday through Friday. The daily meal package will have breakfast and lunch items, and children do not need to be enrolled in Waconia Public Schools to get a meal.
Go to the School District 110 website www.isd110.org to make a meal request.
The district requests that meal requests be submitted at least two hours before pickup time and that adult meals, available for $6, be paid for in cash in the exact amount at the time of pickup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.