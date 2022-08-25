Central Elementary School principal Ron Erpenbach reports the hiring of an abundance of new staff members for the fall, at the elementary, middle, and high schools levels. He says, “We are thrilled that we are fully staffed. Many school districts across the state still have a large number of open positions. The teacher shortage is causing issues across education, and we are happy it did not affect us.”
So let’s meet the new educators, many of whom are from the area. In alphabetical order...
First up is middle school special education teacher Megan Ische. She comes to Central by way of Mayer Lutheran High School and Winona State University. She says, “This will be my first year teaching, and I’m excited to build connections with the students, staff, and community. I look forward to supporting students and helping them learn to the best of their abilities. I’m confident that I will learn as much from the students as they will from me. Looking forward to a great year!”
Also new at Central is middle school language arts teacher Lisa Korthals. “I taught literature and writing courses at Crown College for several years and recently came back into the education field due to a shortage of substitute teachers after COVID,” she says. “I served as an ESP and building substitute at Southview Elementary in Waconia, and found I wanted more than anything to get back into the classroom as a teacher.” She adds, “I have heard nothing but great things about this community and its support for Central Schools. I am looking forward to forming my own relationship with such a great reputation.”
Next is Laura Kroells, who will teach 6th grade social studies. She has experience teaching first through sixth grades in the Eastern Carver County School District. She says, “It is a big change for students and parents transitioning from 5th to 6th grade. I love being a partner in that transition with families and setting all students up for success in middle school.” She adds, “There is something very special about a smaller school district. I can already feel the strong sense of community amongst staff at Central and look forward to building a strong community with our middle school students too.”
Sarah Schurmann will bring seven years of teaching experience to Central this year. She teaches classes in agriculture, food, and natural resources. “I have always had a goal to find a more rural community to work in,” she says. “Living in New Germany, Central is close and still has rural roots that I am excited to explore.” She big plans for the classroom and is a proponent of hands-on learning. “I worked hard to receive a grant to help incorporate some new activities, and I am excited to see how the students respond to these new activities and opportunities,” says Schurmann. “With the school and grounds getting a massive makeover, I have plans to have students do ‘micro’ landscape builds to learn balance, design, and incorporation of plants, patterns, texture, and color into landscapes, with the hopes that in the future we may be able to perform these outside of the classroom.” She’s also a bit of a zookeeper, admitting, “I have many classroom pets, and students seem to see me as the residential animal caretaker. From students bringing in day-old abandoned kittens that we raised in the classroom, to bottle lambs walking around with diapers on, and my Angora Rabbit that was continually misidentified as a dog. It seems that the animals, combined with kids, provide an endless source of laughter!”
Abbey Schwob will teach third grade. She graduated from Waconia High School, earned a teaching degree at St. Ben’s, and has experience teaching kindergarten and first grade. “I like the close community of teachers at Central Elementary,” she says. “Everyone has been so welcoming and helpful.” Schwob wants to extend that feeling of welcome to her classroom.
Josie Semmen will teach 6th grade science and reading. She comes from the southeastern Minnesota town of Lanesboro. She says, “I grew up in the world of educators, as my dad works as an elementary principal and my mom works as a reading interventionist. When I graduated high school, I decided to pursue my goal of being an educator.” She comes to Central after earning a degree in Elementary Education at the University of Wisconsin - River Falls.
From the complete opposite side of Minnesota comes Callie Tescher, who grew up in Warren, which is in the northwest corner of the state, and then went to college at Minnesota State University, Moorhead, where she studied Communication Arts and Literature Education. She will teach Freshmen English at Central this fall and likes “that it is close to the Twin Cities, but still has a rural feel. It’s the best of both worlds!” She’ll be a good person to have in the building because, while she was in high school, she and some and fellow members of the cheer team saved the school from flooding. Yes, from flooding, you read that correctly – that’s the kind of dedication she brings.
Rounding out the list is Philip Tousley-Adelman who will be the counselor at Central Elementary and Central Middle School. He grew up on a farm near Bellingham, MN, and graduated from St. John’s University. He taught second and third grade in Colorado before returning to Minnesota to get his master’s degree at St. Cloud State. He interned last year at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.” He says, “I am looking forward to partnering with the staff and families to support students and help them be successful. I feel that Central Public Schools will be a great place to work because of the people and I am excited to become a part of this community.”
