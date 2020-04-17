We're Open

 ‘We’re Open’ resource launches on APG websites

Surprise, your local business may be more open than you thought. The new “We’re Open” online listing, located on your favorite local APG website, provides a great resource to see which brick and mortar businesses are still open and which businesses are offering online service. This is a great way to support local businesses during the most recent crisis, but also for the long-term, after everyone returns to work. And business owners, if you haven’t already logged in and registered your business in this free comprehensive listing, all are welcome. Just go to https://hometownsource.com/open_for_business. Follow the easy prompts to complete the quick registration. “It’s a great way to make sure everyone knows you are still open for business,” said Steve Gall, advertising director for APG of East Central Minnesota.

