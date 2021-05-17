Help wanted?

One might expect that with the impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had on employment and the economy, applicants would be lining up for any job openings.
That’s not the case, according to local businesses and employers nationally.
At a time when millions of Americans are unemployed, business owners have a head-scratching problem: They have plenty of jobs but few people willing to take them.
While classified ads for employment are growing in numbers on these pages and other hiring platforms, positions are going unfilled. Data this month from the U.S. Labor Department, for example, showed job openings at a five-month high even after several million jobs were lost during the pandemic. Meanwhile, job search site Indeed said recently that job postings are back to pre-pandemic levels. And at a local level, Steve Curtis, business development manager for staffing company Express Employment Professionals, reports its area offices are recruiting for over 100 positions.
“At the Chamber office, we’re experiencing a noticeable uptick in the number of requests to post job openings,” adds Christine Fenner, Waconia Chamber of Commerce president.
Sackett Waconia is one of those employers struggling to fill positions, reports Beth Whittaker, human resources representative for the local material handling and blending systems manufacturer.
Cabinetworks Group in Waconia is another. An employment ad for that group reads: “Urgently hiring multiple positions on all shifts at our cabinet manufacturing facility in Waconia. No experience, no problem! Full time with benefits.”
And it’s not just the manufacturing sector. Hiring challenges persist in construction, the service and healthcare sectors, grocers and retail, dining and food service, especially as restaurants start to reopen to greater capacity – literally across the board.
Hiring challenges were an issue even before the pandemic, they persist even now.
“We keep hearing about all the unemployed people. I certainly can’t find any of those folks,” said more than one business owner.
Why jobs but no workers?
There are many reasons, according to economists and business observers.
“Even though unemployment is higher, the unemployment rate is artificially low because millions of people have left the labor force causing the overall supply of possible workers to decline,” says Jeanne M. Boeh, Ph.D., professor of economics at Augsburg University. “Women in particular have been negatively affected because of primary schools being closed.”
And Curtis points out there are fears locally about the COVID-19 variant, with parents still not sure that schools now open will stay in session. In some cases, parents are leaving the workforce altogether to care for children at home.
Secondly, COVID has made people reluctant to work in person, Boeh and other industry observers note, so the pandemic has been a shock both to labor demand and labor supply.
A lot of job openings are in industries that require in-person work, like construction, delivery services, warehousing, customer sales and service jobs, and care givers — exactly the types of jobs now being shunned by many Americans in the midst of a fearful pandemic.
For many workers, there’s a fear of getting sick and then infecting kids or other family members at home. A lot have pulled back, deciding to wait it out and come back when conditions are right.
And while working from home has driven some workers crazy, others view it as desirable. Most job seekers, recruiters say, are looking for remote work. The problem is that those are not the jobs available right now. In fact, only 1 in 10 ZipRecruiter job postings offers remote work as an option.
But perhaps the main factor in the current job hiring gap are recent economic stopgaps, according to Boeh and others.
The recently passed stimulus bill, for example, adds an additional $300 per week to any state unemployment benefits. This means for many people unemployment benefits replace 75 percent of their previous wages, she explains.
“We have been told that some candidates are making over $1,200 a week and that they will not work for less than $25 an hour,” Curtis adds. And in terms of the stimulus package, some families are getting $7,000-$10,000 checks.
For all of these reasons, COVID has made hiring more difficult.
Other factors and ramifications
Some industries are thriving, have in-demand products and services, and are eager to hire, which should be welcome in an economy that has recovered only a little over half of the 22 million jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic. Yet employers struggle to keep up with demand and find new workers, they say, even after offering higher wages, competitive benefits, and trying multiple ways to attract them.
“Many of the available jobs, such as manufacturing and trades, require a specific set of skills,” Fenner said. “There’s a skills gap in the workforce, and at the Chamber we’re continuing to connect employers with educators to train and offer opportunities.”
A related factor in the current hiring dilemma might be that workers who have lost jobs are unable or unwilling to make a “lane change” to a new job. For example, shifting from a service job to a manufacturing or construction job.
That’s the viewpoint of John Zitur, third-generation operator of Scherer Bros. Lumber Co., with multiple locations in the region. Some would-be job applicants might not be able to seize the opportunity because they need new skills or training, and might be more comfortable waiting for their service job to return.
In terms of construction, Zitur notes the whole industry fell on hard times with the “Great Recession” of 2008, and some workers have been reluctant to come back fearing it will happen again. Meanwhile, the thread or generational lineage for those jobs has been disrupted.
Compound that with retirements in the workforce, and the job market becomes event tighter. For example, Zitur will soon say goodbye to a half-dozen employees with 20 years to nearly 50 years of experience who are retiring this month. That means Scherer Bros. will have to refresh literally its entire workforce, from sales, to estimators, to manufacturing to yard personnel, he said.
As a result, for now, the company is limiting its focus on service to current customers rather than trying to attract new ones.
How do other business cope with the labor shortage?
“Pay overtime,” Whittaker said. The problem there though, she says, is “you risk burning out your current employees and reduce business margins.”
Whittaker adds that the new generation of employees has tended to spent shorter times in positions which keeps the recruiting/hiring cycle spinning.
What to do?
Acceleration of vaccine distribution could ease many of the health concerns related to jobs and bring workers back, according to workplace observers.
Longer term, several local businesses like Sackett-Waconia, Cabinetworks and others have teamed up with the Chamber of Commerce and Waconia Public Schools on to give teachers real world experience in externships and encourage students to explore careers in those fields.
“The hope is that when employers provide the skills and training required, the worker will stay with the company long-term, therefore reducing the skills gap and number of unfilled job openings,” Fenner said.
At the federal level, legislation has also been introduced to provide tuition assistance programs for participants in apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.
For now, the gap between open jobs and unemployed workers remains wide as business, government, organizations and educators try to come up with solutions.
First in an ongoing series that will take an in-depth look at the pandemic and its affect on our community.
