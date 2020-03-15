Governor Tim Walz today, March 15, authorized the temporary closure of Minnesota K-12 public schools to students in order for school administrators and teachers to make long-term plans for the continuity of education and essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools will be closed to students by Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 27 to accommodate this planning between school staff, teachers, and administrators with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).
Gov. Walz said careful thought and consideration went into the decision. He thanked educators for the work they are doing and asked them to contunue to pull together during this period.
Schools will still provide care for elementary-age children of health care professionals, first responders, and other emergency workers during previously planned school days to ensure Minnesota’s first line of defense against COVID-19 can stay on the job.
The Executive Order also makes provisions for the continuity of mental health services and requires schools to continue providing meals to students in need.
The Governor advises and urges Minnesotans to continue following the Minnesota Department of Health’s community mitigation strategies during this temporary closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while students are not in school.
