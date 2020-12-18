As COVID-19 continues to infect thousands in Minnesota per day, it’s more important than ever to try and mitigate its spread. Part of the order from Governor Tim Walz was to limit large gatherings, including for the upcoming holiday festivities. While understandably challenging, there are ways to try and make your holidays feel like normal, even if everyone can’t be there this year.
“The recommendations are to only gather with the people you live with,” said Dr. Richard Scott, Health and Human Services Director. “That’s probably the safest way to keep the spread low.”
The official recommendations are to, of course, limit your contact with other people as much as you can. That doesn’t mean the family or people you live with are off limits for celebrating with. Recommendations are more asking that families don’t meet with their entire extended family, especially if travelling is involved. If a family does want to visit another, there are ways to do so.
The best thing to do is to meet outside, distanced, and with masks, according to Scott. It’s also important to know if there’s been any chance of exposure. For example, if someone is an essential worker in a family, it’s important to know if they’ve displayed symptoms recently or were around someone who did. If they have, it’s recommended they self-isolate as much as possible and get tested just in case.
For the family or people you live with, there are a few options to try and stay healthy for the holidays. First, it’s recommended to shop online as much as possible. There is Amazon with its vast marketplace, but that doesn’t cover local businesses. Many of the local businesses have their own online marketplaces. If a business requires a customer to come in, it’s best to follow the same procedures we’ve gotten so used to; six feet apart with masks on.
There are other ways to experience the holiday spirit as well. Attending an outdoor tree lighting is just one of the ways to get into the holiday spirit. A walk around the neighborhood to see all the Christmas decorations and lights is a two-birds-one-stone set up, as it’s healthy and imperative that we still get some exercise.
“It’s still recommended to have fun,” said Scott. “It’s just that we need to limit the amount of people right now, so it’s time to get creative on how to see everyone.”
Part of this creativity is utilizing programs such as Zoom, Skype, or Facetime to still connect with family even at a distance. While not completely the same as meeting in person, this is safe way to meet with family and friends. Zoom even allows for screen sharing, so watching Christmas movies can still be a group activity.
If someone in the family is going to be alone for Christmas, it doesn’t mean someone can’t be with them, either. Knowing their habits for possible exposure or organizing a long video call can help them through this time. If seeing them in person happens, remember to isolate for a time afterward. Finding the all-important balance of mental and physical wellbeing is the key to riding out this wave of the pandemic.
“I think we really made a mistake when we called it ‘social distancing’, because that wasn’t what we were asking for,” said Scott. “It should have been called ‘physical separation’.”
While the holidays this year are a bit a challenge, there is hope on the horizon, according to Scott. Vaccines will be distributed soon to priority populations as well as the newer order actually showing results. According to Scott, though the numbers are still high, Minnesota is plateauing and even trending slightly downward. This doesn’t account for Thanksgiving at time of writing, but the fact that it’s already showing a bit of payoff is a positive sign.
“The more we’re vigilant now, the more it will help us get to the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Scott.
