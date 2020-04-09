Waconia, MN (55387)

Today

A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.