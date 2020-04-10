In these challenging days, it is reassuring to see the many ways people are reaching out to others - doing grocery runs for the elderly, making face masks for our health professionals, offering to share our precious supplies of toilet paper and peanut butter with a neighbor.
We are jumping at any possible option to lend a helping hand. It’s heartwarming to see so much good around us.
At the same time, we remain apprehensive and anxious for cures, vaccines and better days ahead.
Yet, as most people strive to service others, the scoundrels and scalawags appear. These dastardly folks have arrived, in modern 21st century style. Gone are days of pickpockets and traveling salesmen selling snake oil. Our modern villains attack us through social media, email and phone calls.
Take this email I got the other day, addressed to “Freedom Loving Patriot.” All I need to do is follow the link to receive the “Ultimate Guide to Surviving Coronavirus” and turn my home into a decontaminated fortress. Or this one, offering free shipping and 50% off “nanotechnology air masks.”
A variety of new scams are proliferating. Some are offering “cures” or at home test kits for COVID-19. Some say they are from the federal government and all you need to do is provide some personal information so you can get your stimulus check right away. (Remember, the government already has your Social Security number, name, home address and bank account details.)
Because we are desperate for good news, we make good marks for the shysters out there.
The elderly tend to be most vulnerable to cyber scams or other modern-day threats. I recall a couple of years ago when my mother-in-law called me, frantic. “Anthony’s in jail and we have to send him $2,000 right now.” She was frightened and worried about her grandson. It took some time, but I was able to calm her down and convince her that Anthony was probably just fine, and the call was a hoax. I quickly checked with my nephew, who was OK, and reassured my mother-in-law all was well.
The grandma scam is one of many that have proliferated over the past several years. And now we’ve got a whole new batch of COVID-19 schemes to be aware of and watch out for, for ourselves and our families.
One scam involves calls to elderly folks, telling them their vaccinations are ready. I’ve even heard that some scoundrels are actually knocking on people’s doors and administering fake virus tests, charging them fees and obtaining their Social Security numbers.
There are updated versions of other hustles, such as calls from a local charity in need of donations. Just send in some cash or gift cards to this “charity.” Scammers use names that sound very similar to legitimate organizations.
This is a good time to remind your family members to watch out. Everyone can get fooled, not just senior citizens. Several scams involve student loans, targeting young people.
The Minnesota Attorney General’s office offers lots of advice on the topic.
- Double check the names of charities before donating. Many scammers use names that sound similar to legitimate ones. Don’t follow a link or donate over the phone. The AG’s office website has links to help you research if a group is for real.
- Don’t fall for any high-pressure tactics. If you are told the donation is “critical” and needed “immediately,” walk away. Also say no to anyone asking you to donate in gift cards.
- Don’t fall for calls or emails that your computer has a virus and needs to be fixed immediately. Often these scammers try to get you to allow access to your computer.
- Never click or follow a link unless you are totally sure it is legitimate. I got one just last week saying it was from American Express, and my credit card had been compromised. The email looked authentic, displaying the Am-Ex logo and company address. I was alarmed, but when looking more closely, the email was suspect. I did login to my account just to see if there were any issues, and everything was fine. But it would have been so easy just to click on that message.
- Get some advice. Just as my mother-in-law did when she got the “Anthony’s in jail” call, seek out someone else before taking any action. Sometimes just a simple conversation with a friend or relative will help you sort through what’s legit and what is not.
A memorable line from the classic movie “Casablanca” has been popping into my head:
“I beg of you, Monsieur, watch yourself. Be on guard. This place is full of vultures, vultures everywhere, everywhere.”
There are vultures around us. While we need to be cautious and aware, our eyes and hearts can embrace the many good deeds around us. Take care everyone.
Peggy Bakken is a former executive editor and a columnist for APG-East Central Minnesota. Reactions welcome: peggy.bakken@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.