Waconia, MN (55387)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Cloudy and windy overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.