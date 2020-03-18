Get the latest and most accurate government information regarding COVID-19 for the Carver County at the Carver County Public Health website.
Breaking News
web only
Cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
Rain and snow this evening. Cloudy and windy overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 12:33 pm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.