The days of January typically are a slow time of the year for bars and restaurants following the holiday season, and this year is no exception. But at least they are open.
That’s the view of local establishments, which were allowed to reopen Jan. 11 in limited capacity following a shutdown this past holiday season due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Patrons are beginning to trickle back, and owners welcome the business, say they are glad to be open, and continue to offer options to keep diners safe and comfortable. Most continue to offer takeout for those guests who are still wary about dining indoors with others, and they are encouraging reservations as dining space and party size are limited.
“We are doing about 50-50 in-person dining and curbside takeout,” said Greg James, owner of Iron Tap and Bakery on Main.
Waconia Chamber president Christine Fenner points out that local businesses are “resilient and creative,” and Iron Tap certainly is a case in point.
In addition to more traditional dining options, Iron Tap last week began offering delivery service to fish houses on Lake Waconia about two blocks out their back door. A clever “Dumb and Dumber” video announcing the option went viral on Facebook capturing 70,000 views. The video post generated a Fox 9 News story over the weekend and inquiries from as far away as Alaska.
The Iron Tap crew isn’t prepared to go that far, but last Thursday they were prepared for their first fish house deliveries on Lake Waconia.
Keeping food hot is a key consideration, James notes. Finding the fish house for which the order came is another.
He has been thinking about an on-ice delivery option for a couple months – “anything to get more business” – and he’s got a plug-in food carrier to keep meals hot, a snowmobile lined up for deliveries, and conducted a couple tests with mobile devices to make sure they got to the right location. A smart phone is critical to place an order, he said.
The first deliveries went well, according to James.
“We were very full on Saturday, and unfortunately had to turn down several orders,” he said. “We simply can only do so many deliveries.”
But as a result of its opening success, Iron Tap has expanded its delivery schedule to Thursday 4-8 p.m., Saturday 11-2 and 4-8, and Sunday noon to 3 p.m. The local restaurant also is taking preorders for fish house deliveries. Call 952-442-4447 or 952-529-0919 as early as 11 a.m. when the restaurant opens to place an order for delivery later in the day to ensure a time slot.
In terms of the attention-getting video, James co-starred in that, and while he enjoyed the appearance, he says he’s not prepared to go on stage or on screen – on ice is enough for now.
