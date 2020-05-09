The first Carver County resident to die from COVID-19 was reported today, May 9, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The individual was between the ages of 50-59. There were 23 other COVID-19-related deaths reported today as well. One other death today was in the same 50-59 age range. The remaining 22 deaths were all people between the ages of 70-100+. Sixteen of the 24 deaths were residents of assisted living or long-term care facilities, according to MDH.
The first COVID-19-related death reported in Minnesota was on March 21. A total of 558 people have died so far, with 449 of those being residents of assisted living or long-term care facilities.
A total of 106,263 tests have been performed in Minnesota to date. The last few days the state has managed to average close to 5,000 tests per day. So far 10,790 people have tested positive in Minnesota.
