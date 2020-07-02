Soon after it opened, the Cologne Fitness Center is closed following a fire Saturday afternoon, June 27.
The fire, likely electrical, started about 3 p.m. in a treadmill and led to smoke and water damage that could keep the facility closed for a month or more, according to Brian Vos, Cologne Public Services supervisor.
The fitness center sprinkler system squelched the fire, but about 25 Cologne and mutual aid firefighters responded to the automated alarm to clear smoke and address water damage.
Some water did seep in to city hall, but that facility remains open to the public.
Damage estimates to the fitness center won’t be known until the insurance company inspects the building.
