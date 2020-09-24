A Carver County Fair junior fair board was established this spring to give young people the chance to build leadership skills, get involved in the community and provide input on what they would like to see at the fair.
The county fair didn’t happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that inaugural fair board members Jake Schramm, Brianna Wallert, Sydni Foster and Kora Gruenhagen didn’t stay busy.
Senior fair board director Lindsay Willems explains that one responsibility for junior members is to assist with planning community events at the fairgrounds, and they recently hosted an American Red Cross blood drive at the new fair building constructed this year. The blood drive exceeded organizers’ goals, with 55 donors giving blood.
This fall, junior fair board members are working with senior advisors Willems, Lisa Beringer and Scott Knight to stage a drive-through Halloween trunk or treat event, featuring fair mascot Tippy the Cow. More details to follow.
New fair board member Schramm said one reason he got involved was to see the behind the scenes work that goes into the fair. His earlier fair involvement was helping with the Boy Scouts parking lot during fair week, a major fundraiser for the scouts.
For Foster and Gruenhagen, the junior fair board was an opportunity to get more involved in the community, while Wallert, a high school show choir performer, said her motivation for serving was to help set up sound systems for musical acts at the entertainment center.
Again, those didn’t happen this year, but Knight said the non-fair year was a good opportunity for learning, and he has plenty of fairgrounds maintenance projects lined up for juniors next year when the fair returns.
In the meantime, the Carver County Agricultural Society, organizers and governing body for the county fair, is looking for more junior fair board members.
Youth don’t have to be in programs like 4-H or FFA to apply for Junior Fair Board position. Nor do they have to be in organizations like National Honor Society or on academic honor rolls to apply, just have an interest in the fair and want to participate.
In addition to being able to get really involved in the county fair, Junior Fair Board members who complete two years of service will be eligible for a scholarship.
Full Junior Fair Board information, including application, position summary, responsibilities and qualifications, is available on the county fair web site: carvercountyfair.com.
