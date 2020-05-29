The term drive-by has taken on a whole new meaning with the coronavirus pandemic. It has become the way we celebrate.
Once mostly associated with shootings and gang related activities, drive-bys and parade-style events are now being staged by individuals, families, organizations and schools for milestone celebrations like birthdays, weddings and end of the school year.
While Waconia High School graduation is the most publicized year-end school event, all around the community schools are marking milestone events and an end to what has become a strange and challenging school year due to COVID-19 with drive-by, drive-in and drive-up events.
Last Tuesday alone there were three scheduled school related drive-bys.
Community Education’s early childhood family education program had a drive-by year-end event at the high school stadium. And Bayview and Southview elementary schools hosted drive-by farewells for their retiring teachers Mavis Mathistad, Brenda Grams, Karen Cardinal, Lisa Sauer and Cyndi Mayer. Both events drew lines of some 200 vehicles.
The previous week all school district 2020 retirees were recognized in a video presentation at a school board meeting held online via Zoom, which has become another predominant way we connect during the pandemic. Other retirees include Janet Malotky, Angel Perez Chihuahua, Becky Musich, Cindy Solheim, Cheri Parkinson, Joanne Bongard, Beth Gerritsen and Lisa Goede.
As a wrap-up to last Tuesday’s drive-by events, in the evening the St Bonifacius Lions presented Humanitarian Scholarships to three WHS students in the community in a parade past their families’ houses led by the St. Boni Fire Department. Three $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Ellie Holbrook, Allison Saunders and Cecily Thomas.
At other times last week and until the end of the school year, local schools also were planning drive-by and drive-in events to mark grade school year-end events, fifth grade farewells to middle school and middle school graduations to high school. And on June 7, the high school is planning a drive-by processional following virtual commencement exercises.
During the month of May amid the pandemic, the Waconia Fire Department also reserved a couple hours Saturday afternoons to help make a special birthday for children in the community by doing drive-by birthday greetings with a fire truck – sirens and all.
