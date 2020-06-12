While COVID-19 has had a huge impact on local seniors’ final year of high school, the Class of 2020 won’t let it define them.
That’s the view of many Waconia seniors as they approach their graduation Sunday, June 7, considerably altered by the coronavirus.
Granted, the pandemic will give them something to remember and talk about for years, but as senior Jake Colson said in a video yearbook interview, “We don’t want be known as the corona class.”
Although as another student joked, “We will be known as the only class to graduate without going to school for the last two and a half months.”
In short, while the events around COVID-19 taught them patience, humor and a stronger appreciation for what they have, it’s not the memory graduates will carry with them after high school.
“Even though our senior year did not go as planned, we still were able to make the most out of the six months we had together,” said senior Anna Edsill. “Many students were able to enjoy their last high school sports and activities, attend a lot of different events, and continue to build friendships that will last a lifetime.”
For senior Michelle Lowden, the year started out well with a memorable show choir season, which included several group awards and a dream-come-true individual performer award.
“Choir and band were super fun and we sang and played beautiful music together,” she said.
Of course, there were the usual stressors like school work and college considerations. Then the big one hit: the coronavirus, the closing of classrooms, and the realization that many of the traditional spring events and senior milestones would not happen.
“Obviously, this is not how we wanted to end our senior year. We missed out on a bunch of exciting things, including prom, our last sports/activities, and being able to be with teammates and friends,” Edsill said. “It’s tough not being able to see some of our teachers ever again or even some of our classmates.”
“This senior year was definitely not what I had imagined” said senior Olivia Grundhofer “I looked forward to spring sports, class graduation, senior picnic, senior skip day, decision day, graduation parties, and lots more. Due to the pandemic, a lot of these things were taken away. I am saddened when I think about these senior traditions that we were denied and unable to celebrate together as a class.”
And not getting to march at graduation has been hard for many.
“It’s hard knowing that we went through 12 years of school and we will not be able to walk across the stage in front of our classmates and families, something that people look forward to throughout all of high school,” Edsill said.
“Not having a proper graduation was extremely disappointing and made me not as excited to graduate,” Lowden said. “But my friends and family were very supportive and did everything they could to make me feel special for my final year of high school. And I would like to thank my teachers for all their cooperation and making it as easy as possible for us.”
“It certainly feels like my class has missed out on something special,” said senior Abe Stroschein. “We were all looking forward to our wonderful ‘lasts’ and finally graduating. Though it does not replace what we’ve missed, the school’s actions such as drive-through pickup and virtual graduation have certainly helped.”
What seniors collectively say they will carry into the future is not to take anything for granted – even simple things like a trip to the grocery store or sitting in a classroom.
“I don’t think anyone would have thought they would miss school as much as they did,” Edsill said. “It becomes a routine and something that a lot of people take for granted.”
“I learned to never take anything for granted, especially being able to go to school,” said Connor Schwob, adding that closing of classrooms provided a “time to reflect on how great high school was.”
“One thing I will take away from this pandemic is to enjoy everyone’s presence because you will miss them even if you don’t think you will,” he said.
“The hallmark takeaway here might be something about treasuring what you have while it lasts, or making the best of a bad situation,” Stroschein said. “Though quarantine put an unfortunate stop to some other lasts, there were some interesting firsts. For example, my first drive-through cap and gown pickup, and my first time playing graduation music for my own graduation thanks to the magic of technology.”
“This was our time to show upcoming seniors just how fast everything goes in life,” Grundhofer said. “Little did we know that our school year would end in March. This is not how any of us wanted to end our high school career, but we will always be remembered as the 2020 graduation class that demonstrated perseverance and grit to conquer it all.”
