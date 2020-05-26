by James Stitt
Mayer Lutheran recently announced the winners of their 2020 Male and Female Senior Athletes, with Austin Crown and Olivia Tjernagel earning the honor.
“It was an honor that I got it, but I wouldn’t have gotten it without my teammates,” Tjernagel said. “They always pushed me to be the best and had my back.”
While both were standouts in multiple sports, there was a crowded field in the running for the award, as the Crusaders have had a lot of success over the past years. Both participated in section championships in the fall (football and volleyball) and were on ranked basketball teams this winter. The two seniors have also participated in the state tournament in previous years.
“Its such a great honor because we have a ton of great athletes,” Crown said.
Seniors are eligible for the annual award if they have lettered four or more times, participate in one or more activities and have no violations. Those eligible then answer two questions - how sports has helped them become leaders and how it has helped their faith.
“My faith has grown in so much,” said Tjernagel. “Having this strong faith has prepared me and made me a stronger person.”
For Tjernagel, this award has been a long time coming, and is another accolade in her record-breaking career. Tjernagel was apart of the back-to-back state champion volleyball teams as a freshman and a sophomore, helping elevate the Crusaders to being one of the volleyball destinations.
“It was so crazy, because no one saw it coming, then it we won it back to back years,” Tjernagel said.
Earning a spot as a freshman with such a talented class of seniors and juniors above her, helped Tjernagel develop her skills and her leadership.
“It was crazy being able to play with those girls who were really good and pushed me,” she said. “They helped me with leadership. They had faith in me and they helped me out.”
Tjernagel said playing on such a talented team as a freshman really helped prepare her for the future. Earning a role on the two-time state champion teams as an underclassman had her out of her comfort zone, and she was able to push through and thrive in what could have been an intimidating situation. Moving on to play volleyball at the University of Northern Iowa, Tjernagel will once again be out of her comfort zone, but she knows she is prepared thanks to her time at Mayer Lutheran.
“It’s going to make me be my best and push myself and my teammates,” she said.
With yet another award, it is hard to keep track of all of Tjernagel’s accolades. In addition to a stellar basketball career, Tjernagel surpassed 1,000 career kills on the volleyball court, was named to the Minnesota River Conference All-Conference First Team, the KDUZ/KARP/KGLB All-Area Volleyball Team and the Herald Journal Volleyball Player of the Year. Moving on to a wider area, she was a Ms Baden finalist (top five senior volleyball players), made the All-State First Team and was named to Minneapolis Star Tribune All-Metro First Team.
Moving on to yet again a wider scale, the Waconia native and Mayer Lutheran senior made the American Volleyball Coaches Association Under Armour Watch List, All-Region 7 Team and All-American Honorable Mention Team-Top 150.
And widening her reach even further, Tjernagel has played in international competition, participating in the USA High Performance Championships and the Junior A1 Program - the National Training Team Program for USA Volleyball in the Junior age group.
“She is a really gifted athlete who worked to fulfill her potential,” said Mayer Lutheran athletic director Kris Gustin.
While Tjernagel has been making a lot of noise for years on the volleyball and basketball court, Crown’s impact has been about being out of the spotlight as much as being in it.
“Austin is a quiet leader, but is really respected by his peers,” Gustin said.
Crown was a lead by example type, who Gustin said is the one who will always make the right decision. Crown’s major athletic accomplishments include participating on the football and the basketball team in widely different roles.
“I was a little bit more on the field in football,” Crown said. “It was more helping the starters prepare for the game in basketball.”
The pass-catcher was often seen streaking down the field behind the defense for explosive plays in the passing game. In the past two season, Crown finished second in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns while playing with two different quarterbacks. The last two seasons saw Crown catch 41 passes for 920 yards (22.4 average) and 15 touchdowns. But those numbers and big plays are not what Crown will remember about his time as a Crusader.
“Being able to practice everyday with my friends, because it was like a family,” he said of his favorite moments.
And while he was an offensive threat on the football field, he transitioned into a less than glamorous role on the basketball court. But accepting a smaller role on the court showcased his impact just as much as when he was lighting up the stat sheet on the football field.
Two years ago, Crown was a part of the Mayer Lutheran football and basketball teams that went to state in the same school year.
“That was a great memory,” Crown said. “Being at that huge stadium as a class A school, it was definitely nerve-wracking.”
While being in an intimidating environment, playing at the Target Center and US Bank Stadium, helped Crown learn to get through situations that can generate a lot of nerves.
“[You need to] not to focus on where you are, but focus on the game you are playing,” he said.
