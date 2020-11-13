Central Schools will be returning to distance learning after meeting with the COVID-19 Regional Support Team assigned to the district. Due to the increase in cases at the school, the idea is to conduct a “reset” to allow the infections to decrease.
The plan is to begin full distance learning once again on Nov. 18 and continue to do so until after Winter Break, returning on Jan. 4. According to a press release from district superintendent Timothy Schochenmaier, it is being recommended to continue distance learning two weeks after New Year’s to due family gatherings through the holidays. The district plans to keep parents updated on the plan until then.
Specific schedules will be communicated through school principals, but here’s a rundown of the district:
• Nov. 12 – Last day of in-person/hybrid learning for all students, P-12
• Nov. 13-17 - transition days, as per the order by Gov. Walz.
• Nov. 18-Dec. 22 - Distance Learning for all students
• Dec. 23 - transition day, as per the order by Gov. Walz.
• Dec. 27 - Mr. Schochenmaier consults with regional support team and communicates to parents
*Jan. 4, 2021 - Tentative return date back to hybrid model
For information on Kid’s Company, sports, and other frequently asked questions, visit central.k12.mn.us and scroll down to the “News” tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.